Netcracker Explores 5G Profitability and Enhanced Customer Experience Through Data-driven Initiatives

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will highlight its expertise in helping telcos identify new monetization opportunities at Telecoms World Middle East on May 28-29 in Dubai. Netcracker will highlight its groundbreaking portfolio, including Netcracker Digital Platform and Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution, which is designed to drive business growth and provide a superior customer experience throughout the digital transformation process.

Netcracker is a Diamond Partner of the event and will exhibit in stand D40. Netcracker will also participate in the following sessions with other industry leaders, including customers Etisalat by e&, Vodafone Oman and Zain KSA:

Keynote Panel: Exploring the Future: An Analysis of Digital Driven Initiatives in the Public and Private Telco Sectors in the Region and Beyond

Tuesday, May 28 9:20 a.m. GST

Speakers:

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology Information Officer, Etisalat by e&

Tiago Rocha da Silva, Chief Commercial Officer, Zain KSA

Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker Technology

Moderator: Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Netcracker Technology

How to Drive 5G Profitability With a Data-driven Customer Experience Strategy

Tuesday, May 28 3:20 p.m. GST

Speakers:

Tiago Rocha da Silva, Chief Commercial Officer, Zain KSA

Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Netcracker Technology

AI-driven Hyper-personalization: Enhancing Digital Interaction and Loyalty

Wednesday, May 29 11:20 a.m. GST

Speakers:

Mohamed Al Hakmani, Head of Product Management, Vodafone Oman

Ershad Pettiwala, Acting Commercial Director, Virgin Mobile

Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Netcracker Technology

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions, cutting-edge technology, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

