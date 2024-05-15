Center for Treatment of Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center Awarded Global Healthcare Accreditation

The Center is the first GHA accredited facility in New Jersey.

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, located in Neptune, New Jersey, celebrates a significant milestone: the attainment of Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for Medical Travel Services for its Center for Treatment of Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery. This prestigious accreditation underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to both local and international patients. The Center is the first GHA accredited facility in New Jersey.

The Center for Treatment of Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery (CPRNS), in partnership with The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction, and under the expert leadership of renowned surgeons Matthew Kaufman, M.D., FACS, and Andrew Elkwood, M.D., FACS, stands at the forefront of global medical innovation. At this world class center specializing in reconstructive surgery for a variety of peripheral nerve disorders, the surgeons have pioneered surgical treatments for debilitating conditions causing nerve injury, pain, and paralysis. The flagship program at the center is phrenic nerve reconstruction to treat diaphragm paralysis - a problematic condition that results in loss of breathing muscle function. The center empowers individuals suffering from diaphragm paralysis to recover breathing function through complex nerve repair, and in some severe cases this could mean restoring independent breathing activity in patients previously on a ventilator. In addition to the phrenic nerve reconstruction program, the center's dedicated physicians have successfully treated thousands of patients worldwide addressing a wide spectrum of conditions, including: brachial plexus injury, hand and arm paralysis, facial paralysis, chronic headache, pelvic pain, foot drop, and post-amputation "phantom" pain.

According to Dr. Kaufman, "Depending on the cause of their paralysis, we have successfully enabled an overwhelming majority of our patients to breathe again on their own or resolve their paralysis to improve their breathing, so they can continue being active. Commonly, people with phrenic nerve injury have difficulty breathing with basic daily activities, such as when climbing stairs, while sleeping, or even just tying their shoes. This surgery can help them return to their regular activities, sleep better, return to a more active lifestyle, and improve their quality of life." Dr. Kaufman is the world's leading expert in this surgery, completing nearly 800 patient cases, a feat unmatched by any other surgeon or medical facility in the world. Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) is dedicated to enhancing healthcare quality and safety in the medical tourism industry. Through services such as accreditation, certification, strategy, medical travel program development and optimization, and other business solutions to help scale growth, GHA helps to position healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, ultimately enhancing clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and the organization's business performance.

To raise awareness of the significance of GHA accreditation in enhancing safety and the patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has initiated a comprehensive multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaign, available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and other languages. The campaign aims to educate the market about the substantial benefits of selecting hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical travel programs. "Global Health Accreditation is an important recognition for Jersey Shore University Medical Center," said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president, and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC). "Patients from around the U.S. and across the globe, such as Japan, South Africa, Bolivia, Israel, and Australia, have come to the academic medical center to receive phrenic nerve reconstruction and other advanced peripheral nerve procedures."

Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health, added, "we are proud that Dr. Kaufman and all the specialists at the Center for Treatment of Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery have been able to help so many people from across the globe."

According to Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's chief executive officer, "GHA accreditation is not just a recognition; it's a testament to Jersey Shore University Medical Center's commitment to quality and compassionate care. By achieving this esteemed accreditation for its Center for Treatment of Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery, JSUMC has demonstrated its dedication to meeting the highest standards in healthcare delivery. This accomplishment underscores their pivotal role in prioritizing the patient experience in medical travel and enhancing the hospital's global visibility in the healthcare landscape."

Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) is expanding its presence both domestically and internationally, with JSUMC playing a pivotal role in its global healthcare initiatives. During a visit to India in March 2024, HMH executive leadership signed Memorandums of Understanding with prominent healthcare institutions, including Mumbai Oncocare, Aster Hospitals, Inc., and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ltd. HMH's focus initially centers on oncology care, leveraging its next-generation sequencing capabilities to enhance precision medicine, facilitating intellectual exchange, offering medical second opinions, and conducting tumor board analyses. Plans also include partnerships with leading neurology centers in Europe and the expansion of innovative programs like pediatric epilepsy surgery and specialized phrenic nerve surgery at CPRNS.

