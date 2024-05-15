FinalSpark, a pioneering Swiss biocomputing startup, has launched the first-ever online platform enabling global researchers to conduct experiments remotely on biological neurons in vitro. The platform provides around-the-clock access to 16 human brain organoids aimed at developing the world's first living processor. These bioprocessors, composed of living neurons capable of learning and processing information, consume a million times less power than traditional digital processors, potentially reducing the environmental impact associated with the rising use of computers.

Brain organoids on electrodes (Photo: Business Wire)

Already, three dozen universities have expressed interest in using the platform. In a testament to our commitment to collaboration, FinalSpark has granted free access to nine institutions for Research Use Only. As the demand for our neuroplatform grows, we are prepared to scale up to meet it, all with the shared goal of building the world's first living processor. "We firmly believe that such an ambitious goal can only be achieved through international collaboration," asserts Dr. Fred Jordan, co-founder of FinalSpark.

Additional details about the Neuroplatform and the application process for research institutions are available on FinalSpark's website at https://finalspark.com/neuroplatform. A scientific publication detailing FinalSpark's Neuroplatform, titled "Open and remotely accessible Neuroplatform for research in wetware computing," is also available in the journal Frontiers.

The convergence of AI, recent advancements in biology, and stem cell technologies have opened up new horizons in the field of synthetic biology and wetware computing. With the launch of our neuroplatform, we are at the forefront of this exciting journey. "It is an inspiring time to be a researcher," says Dr. Martin Kutter, co-founder of FinalSpark.

About FinalSpark

Founded in 2014 and based in Switzerland, FinalSpark is at the forefront of technological innovation, pioneering the development of bioprocessors the next generation of digital processors. These groundbreaking bioprocessors utilize human neurons instead of traditional digital processors, marking a significant leap in processing technology.

FinalSpark offers a Neuroplatform that enables companies to conduct remote research on neuronal tissues placed on MEAs, fully supporting electrophysiological experiments. The three-dimensional neuronal structures have a long lifespan, making them suitable for experiments that run for several months.

Keywords: biocomputing, organoid intelligence, wetware computing, neuron, biology, processor, cell culture, artificial intelligence, energy, CO2

