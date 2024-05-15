Redde Northgate Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC(the "Company")

15 May 2024

Voting result for the General Meeting held on 15 May 2024

At a General Meeting of the Company held at 09.00am on 15 May 2024 the resolution to change the name of the Company was duly passed as a special resolution.

The total number of votes received on the poll for the below resolution was as follows:

Resolution Votes For % of Votes Votes Against % of Votes Total Votes Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld That the Company's registered name be changed from Redde Northgate plc to ZIGUP plc 181,448,524 99.58% 764,831 0.42% 182,213,355 80.32% 67,526

A further announcement will be made when the name change is formally effective following which the Company's TIDM will change from "REDD" to "ZIG". The ISIN and SEDOL numbers will remain unchanged.

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

2. The Company's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) on 13 May 2024 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolution. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, as the Company held 19,389,362 ordinary shares in treasury on 13 May 2024 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) there were 226,702,061 voting rights in the Company.

3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

4. In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolution passed will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

Emma Parr, Company Secretary 44 (0)1325 467 558