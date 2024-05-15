Redde Northgate Plc - Result of Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC(the "Company")
15 May 2024
Voting result for the General Meeting held on 15 May 2024
At a General Meeting of the Company held at 09.00am on 15 May 2024 the resolution to change the name of the Company was duly passed as a special resolution.
The total number of votes received on the poll for the below resolution was as follows:
Resolution
Votes For
% of Votes
Votes Against
% of Votes
Total Votes
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes Withheld
181,448,524
99.58%
764,831
0.42%
182,213,355
80.32%
67,526
A further announcement will be made when the name change is formally effective following which the Company's TIDM will change from "REDD" to "ZIG". The ISIN and SEDOL numbers will remain unchanged.
Notes:
1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.
2. The Company's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) on 13 May 2024 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolution. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, as the Company held 19,389,362 ordinary shares in treasury on 13 May 2024 (being the record date for voting at the meeting) there were 226,702,061 voting rights in the Company.
3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
4. In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolution passed will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
