Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
15.05.24
11:51 Uhr
6,130 Euro
+0,052
+0,86 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1926,20613:33
6,1726,19013:26
15.05.2024 | 12:31
easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
15-May-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
13-May-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
14-May-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 2.599489        7.398099            9.997588   75782714 
or reached 
Position of previous      1.882202        8.972581            10.854783 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   19702110                    2.599189 
US2778562098                   2273                      0.000300 
Sub Total 8.A       19704383                     2.599489%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   n/a    n/a        234118                          0.030886 
Physical Swap    24/07/2024 n/a        5721000                          0.754739 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 n/a        8016                           0.001058 
Sub Total 8.B1                  5963134                          0.786683%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          02/07/2024  N/A          Cash          73775        0.009733 
Swaps          08/07/2024  N/A          Cash          875604       0.115514 
Swaps          12/07/2024  N/A          Cash          75173        0.009917 
Swaps          25/07/2024  N/A          Cash          6884804       0.908273 
Swaps          26/07/2024  N/A          Cash          3951345       0.521279 
Swaps          31/07/2024  N/A          Cash          680410       0.089763 
Swaps          30/08/2024  N/A          Cash          1764120       0.232730 
Swaps          30/09/2024  N/A          Cash          231330       0.030518 
Swaps          23/10/2024  N/A          Cash          1254839       0.165544 
Swaps          31/10/2024  N/A          Cash          12061        0.001591 
Swaps          18/11/2024  N/A          Cash          586971       0.077436 
Swaps          24/01/2025  N/A          Cash          177933       0.023474 
Swaps          31/01/2025  N/A          Cash          369142       0.048699 
Swaps          25/02/2025  N/A          Cash          11396        0.001503 
Swaps          28/02/2025  N/A          Cash          32710        0.004315 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          2361987       0.311604 
Swaps          28/03/2025  N/A          Cash          1653626       0.218154 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          23990648      3.164951 
Swaps          15/04/2025  N/A          Cash          88453        0.011669 
Swaps          19/05/2025  N/A          Cash          225000       0.029683 
Swaps          22/05/2025  N/A          Cash          1496435       0.197416 
Swaps          02/06/2025  N/A          Cash          11315        0.001493 
Swaps          17/07/2025  N/A          Cash          1022        0.000135 
Swaps          07/11/2025  N/A          Cash          145507       0.019196 
Swaps          16/02/2026  N/A          Cash          13458        0.001775 
Swaps          06/03/2026  N/A          Cash          1862333       0.245687 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          435932       0.057510 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          787868       0.103939 
Swaps          04/01/2029  N/A          Cash          10500        0.001385 
Swaps          30/04/2029  N/A          Cash          21500        0.002836 
Swaps          08/05/2029  N/A          Cash          28000        0.003694 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   50115197      6.611416%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                 3.204341               3.204641% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.332390               4.989908% 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

14-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 321758 
EQS News ID:  1903899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1903899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
