easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 15-May-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 13-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 14-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.599489 7.398099 9.997588 75782714 or reached Position of previous 1.882202 8.972581 10.854783 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 19702110 2.599189 US2778562098 2273 0.000300 Sub Total 8.A 19704383 2.599489%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 234118 0.030886 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 8016 0.001058 Sub Total 8.B1 5963134 0.786683%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 73775 0.009733 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 25/07/2024 N/A Cash 6884804 0.908273 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 680410 0.089763 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1764120 0.232730 Swaps 30/09/2024 N/A Cash 231330 0.030518 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 12061 0.001591 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 586971 0.077436 Swaps 24/01/2025 N/A Cash 177933 0.023474 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 369142 0.048699 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 11396 0.001503 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 32710 0.004315 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 2361987 0.311604 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 1653626 0.218154 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/06/2025 N/A Cash 11315 0.001493 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 1022 0.000135 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 145507 0.019196 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 13458 0.001775 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 1862333 0.245687 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 435932 0.057510 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 787868 0.103939 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 10500 0.001385 Swaps 30/04/2029 N/A Cash 21500 0.002836 Swaps 08/05/2029 N/A Cash 28000 0.003694 Sub Total 8.B2 50115197 6.611416%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 3.204341 3.204641% Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.332390 4.989908% Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

14-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

