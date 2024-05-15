Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.: Kentucky Peerless Releases Second Batch of Bourbon Finished in a Rum Barrel

The release of Batch 2 will kick off on June 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Peerless Distillery located at 120 North 10th Street.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company, a family-owned and operated craft distillery in Louisville, announces the release of Batch 2 of its Small Batch Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon.

Peerless Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon

The release of Batch 2 will kick off on June 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Peerless Distillery located at 120 North 10th Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Bottle signings will be offered at the distillery from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Peerless Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon is their second barrel-finished Bourbon to be released only to their Double Oak Bourbon. After its success, they carefully explored additional barrel finishes. Exposing Peerless Bourbon to two separate casks allows for two full barrel extractions, enhancing notes and complexity. The dedicated Peerless tasting team strategically selects barrels that are complemented well by the extra barrel character to be aged in an additional rum barrel. This population of barrels is packed with flavor yet balanced enough to uphold the Peerless name.

"Our team of distillers has done an exceptional job curating the barrels for this project. Their passion is evident through our selection of barrel-finished expressions. The Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon offers a nice, balanced palate. Not too overwhelming, this easy sipper pairs perfectly with the warmer weather. We look forward to sharing it with you and hope you enjoy it as much as we do," says Fifth Generation and President Carson Taylor.

Peerless Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon Batch 2 boasts a nose that leads with aromas of salt water taffy, hints of sweet florals, and pears. Undertones of toasted coconut and plums join. The first sip rolls over the palate with waves of sliced pineapple fruit, reminiscent of an upside-down pineapple cake. Notes of cinnamon bread and cherry reduction stand out. The second sip quickly brings forth notes of a piña colada with burnt sorghum, blueberry reduction, and a kiss of sweet mint. This batch leaves you with a tropical fruit finish.

Find out more at kentuckypeerless.com or visit the distillery at 120 N. 10th Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings by reservation Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. The family-owned and operated craft distillery is located in Louisville, Kentucky. It was established in 1889 and resurrected in 2013 by Corky Taylor, 4th Generation, and Carson Taylor, 5th Generation. The distillery is known for its commitment to producing handcrafted, sweet mash bourbon and rye whiskey using traditional methods and the finest ingredients.

Today, Peerless operates under the same distilled spirits number, DSP-KY-50, with the same historically superlative standards. It has opted to craft entirely in-house without outsourcing or comprising. "We're driven by quality, not profit," says Corky Taylor. "We're very serious about making the best product we can."

