EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2024
Robust balance sheet and cash position
Fitch assigns new credit rating of 'B' with stable outlook
15 May 2024. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2024 (the 'Period').
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"We made a robust start to 2024 with gross income of €122 million, up 19% on the same period in 2023, and Adjusted EBITDA of €35 million, up 24% year-on-year as we sustain the momentum in our core business. Demand for convenient and responsible credit products remains strong.
"We're seeing good progress with our new operations in Mexico and are about to move to the next stage in the UK joint venture; while TBI Bank continues to develop both as an asset and as a profit centre."
Contacts
15.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|1903985
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1903985 15.05.2024 CET/CEST