NuLink Gears Up for Major Exchanges: Bybit, KuCoin, and Gate Listings Announced

NuLink Elevates Web3 Security: Upcoming Token Listing and Strategic Investment Secured

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / NuLink is excited to announce the successful completion of its $11.3 million fundraising initiative. The funds will be used to advance our technology, expand capabilities, and ensure comprehensive training to support a successful upcoming listing.

Nulink

The round was led by DWF Labs, Poolz, and ViaBTC, with CheckPush, 0xwilds, Coinvestor, 0xbull, Alpha Capital, MNST Platform, and Aza Ventures as additional investors. They add themselves to an impressive list of investors in NuLink, which already inc

NuLink's listing is officially coming up. Let's talk details.

What Is NuLink?

NuLink is a game-changer for Web3 dApps, focusing on keeping data safe and private. It combines blockchain technology with advanced security methods like Proxy Re-Encryption and Attribute-Based Encryption, while also using secure computation techniques like Zero-Knowledge Proof, Secure Multi-party Computation, and Fully Homomorphic Encryption. These technologies make NuLink essential for any dApp that needs to handle sensitive data while maintaining privacy.

Read the full whitepaper for more information.

NuLink's Upcoming Listing

And now, NuLink is excited to announce its upcoming token listing on Bybit, Kucoin and Gate.io. Scheduled for 16th of May, 2024, the listing marks a significant milestone for the project, opening up new opportunities and pushing NuLink to the next step in its journey. The expectations are high, as NuLink will focus on advancing its technology, expanding capabilities, and educating and training the community, over the coming months.

As the countdown to the NuLink listing begins, we're gearing up for a transformative phase that promises to redefine security in the digital space. This listing isn't just a milestone-it's an opportunity for our community to be part of a movement towards more secure, transparent, and efficient digital transactions. By participating, you'll be at the forefront of a revolution, harnessing the power of cutting-edge encryption technologies to make your digital footprint safer than ever. Join us as we step into the future of Web3, where each participant not only contributes but also benefits from our collective commitment to data privacy and security.

Community Engagement and Impact

As we approach the listing date, our community engagement has been more vibrant than ever. NuLink has seen a significant uptick in activity across our social media channels and on our Discord server, with thousands of new members joining in the last month alone. This surge in engagement underscores the enthusiasm and support from the community, and it reflects the trust and interest in NuLink's commitment to revolutionizing data privacy in the digital age. We are dedicated to fostering this community, providing ongoing support, and involving them in our development process to ensure our solutions meet their needs and expectations

Looking Ahead

"The future starts today, not tomorrow."

The upcoming token listing is a big step forward for NuLink, opening up many new opportunities. The team couldn't be more excited about what this means for the company and the chance to keep making the future safer and better for everyone.

Looking beyond the listing, NuLink is poised for a series of strategic expansions and technological advancements. We are in the final stages of developing new features that will further enhance the security and functionality of our platform, ensuring that NuLink remains at the cutting edge of Web3 technology. As we explore new market opportunities and forge potential partnerships, we invite you to join us in this journey to expand our reach and strengthen the blockchain ecosystem.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of NuLink's upcoming listing. Follow NuLink on X or join the Discord server to make sure you never miss any important announcements.

