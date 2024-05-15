Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) (FSE: TMP) ("Stamper" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that in the face of an impending global copper shortage, the Company presents a compelling opportunity for investment in a company, poised to address the surging demand for this indispensable metal. With management's strategic acquisitions and a keen understanding of market dynamics, Stamper is primed to revolutionize the copper industry and capitalize on the unprecedented growth in renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Company's comprehensive analysis has illuminated the critical shortage of minerals essential for meeting the ambitious emissions reduction and EV mandates from governments worldwide. Management's examination of current and future supply, coupled with an evaluation of potential substitutes, underscores the dire need for proactive measures. Anticipated copper requirements far exceed available stocks, creating an urgent demand for innovative solutions and strategic investments.

Stamper's copper assets represent, prospective high-grade discoveries in safe jurisdictions. These assets are not only poised to meet current demand for copper investment and development but present shareholders with an opportunity to thrive amidst the anticipated surge in copper prices.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, the demand for copper is set to nearly double to 50 million tonnes per year by 2035, driven by the unprecedented growth in renewables, EVs, and AI. Goldman Sachs predicts a continued appreciation of copper prices, with estimates nearing $15,000 US per tonne by the end of 2024.

Stamper's forward-thinking approach, combined with our commitment to energy commodities, positions the Company as a well considered choice for investors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning copper market.

https://www.ft.com/content/8b60f39a-ddc9-42ab-bbab-290e5cdb00e0

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-25/why-copper-shortages-could-threaten-the-energy-transition?embedded-checkout=true

https://www.iea.org/reports/the-role-of-critical-minerals-in-clean-energy-transitions/executive-summary

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) is an "Energy Commodity Focused" resource company, seeking to acquire interests in mineral and/or oil & gas resource properties focused on energy creation, storage or delivery. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

