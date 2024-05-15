SEG Solar has secured a land-use agreement for a solar-focused manufacturing site in an industrial zone on the Indonesian island of Java. The $500 million plan will involve the production of 5 GW of silicon wafers, 5 GW of solar cells, and 5 GW of PV modules. SEG Solar, a US solar panel maker, has signed a land-utilization agreement with Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (Grand Batang City), the biggest industrial estate operated by a state-owned enterprise in Indonesia. The deal is part of a $500 million plan to make silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and solar panels. The vertically integrated project ...

