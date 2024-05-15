Alta Global Group: Join Alta Global's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 22

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE American:MMA), a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the landscape of martial arts and combat sports training, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on May 22, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Alta Global Founder and CEO Nick Langton, who will share insight into how the Company is reshaping the global martial arts and combat sports industry through its innovative platform which includes the Warrior Training Program, UFC Fight Fit Program, Alta Academy, Alta Community, and mixedmartialarts.com.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r1dds8IHRiyZ09JVjdKWRQ#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to MMA@redchip.com or online during the live event.

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https:// www.altaglobalgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

