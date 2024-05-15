St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise") Enterprise Group, Inc., consolidates energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), emphasizing technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for small to Tier One resource clients.

The Company announces that it has initiated supply of site infrastructure equipment, specifically low emissions mobile power systems to one of Canada's largest petroleum producers, adding to its growing group of over 20 Tier One clients and several other resource clients of varying capacities.

The client's operations span across various regions around the globe, including Western Canada. Overall, the client's operations are diversified, with a focus on maximizing production efficiency, minimizing environmental impact, and delivering value to shareholders.

The client champions a commitment to protecting and conserving the environment, including reducing greenhouse gas and other air emissions, increasing energy efficiencies, protecting water resources, and managing waste and land impact. As part of this, it invests in equipment upgrades and new technology to measure, monitor, and improve its environmental performance, reflecting its dedication to sustainable practices.

Enterprises' approach to providing environmentally responsible power systems and generators to all manner of industrial clients is increasing, as evidenced by the addition of several Tier One announcements over the recent years.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

Forward-Looking Information

