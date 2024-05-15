VIA optronics to showcase previously announced next generation automotive cameras at the Immervision booth during AutoSens USA 2024

VIA optronics AG (OTC: VIAOY) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today announced that it will showcase its next generation of automotive cameras at AutoSens USA at the Immervision booth. The event will take place from May 21 23, 2024 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Roland Chochoiek, CEO of VIA optronics, commented, "We are looking forward to introducing our new technology with Immervision and showcasing the next generation of automotive cameras to the audience at AutoSens USA. Experts from both companies will provide insights into the new camera technology and highlight its variety of field-of-views for different applications."

VIA worked with Immervision to develop a specialized lens technology to customize and produce exterior automotive cameras which can be brought to market quickly while reducing non-recurring engineering costs. The new technology for the next generation cameras will enhance VIA's camera portfolio and meet growing customer demand for a variety of field-of-views (FOVs). The Company expects these next generation cameras to be used most frequently with e-mirror and surround-view applications.

Interested attendees at AutoSens USA who would like to experience the next generation automotive camera can visit Immervison booth #237 during the event.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

About Immervision:

With over 20 years of innovation, Immervision creates solutions that see beyond human vision. Its Deep Seeing technology and renowned experts in wide-angle vision systems, optical design and image processing, enable smart devices with superhuman eyes to capture high quality visual and contextual data. Immervision invents, customizes, and licenses wide-angle camera solutions and imaging software technology for AI, machine vision and human user applications, from capture to display, in the mobile, automotive, robotics, security, and other industrial and consumer product industries. For more information, visit www.immervision.com.

