Vodafone Business Ireland and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, today announced the launch of Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral to organizations of all sizes in Ireland. Already accessible in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and the United Kingdom, this solution enables businesses to facilitate seamless communication and collaboration for their workforces from virtually any device, anywhere, at any time. With this offering, Vodafone Business Ireland and RingCentral are empowering businesses to embrace the evolving landscape of hybrid work.

This launch coincides with great market momentum. Currently, unified communications cloud penetration in Ireland stands at 43.7%, with projected growth exceeding 80% by 2028, according to a Cavell Group report1. This enormous, projected uptick in cloud penetration is not surprising given that Ireland ranks among Europe's leaders in remote or hybrid work job postings, as indicated by an Indeed report. To best fuel hybrid work, Irish businesses require a resilient and secure communications solution that is flexible and easy to implement across dispersed workforces.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral offers robust collaboration capabilities, including team messaging, video meetings, and a feature-rich, cloud-based system, ensuring customers can streamline workflows and optimize workforce productivity. The solution also integrates with many popular applications, and with RingCentral's AI-powered platform, organizations can leverage conversation intelligence and actionable insights to augment communication experiences.

"Workplace needs are changing, and legacy voice technologies such as PSTN are sunsetting," said John McCarthy, Head of Product Partner for Vodafone Business Ireland. "Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral? is a uniquely flexible communication and collaboration solution? that will help businesses take control and become more efficient, agile and future-ready,?? while delivering a world class connectivity and service for better customer experience."

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Vodafone Business as we broaden our European footprint to Ireland, delivering enterprise-grade communications to businesses of all sizes," said Lee Williams, AVP International Service Providers, RingCentral. "Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral offers a tailored solution fostering productivity and adaptability so organizations can facilitate successful hybrid work."

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is now available in Ireland for new and existing Vodafone Business customers. For more information, visit www.vodafone.ie.

Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecommunications company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future using technology to improve lives, digitizing critical sectors and enabling inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

Vodafone provides mobile and fixed-line services to more than 300 million customers in 17 countries, and has agreements with mobile networks in a further 46 countries. Vodafone is a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting more than 160 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, we have the largest financial technology platform in Africa, serving more than 56 million people in six countries.

We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes by 2030. We are driving action to reduce device waste and reach our goal of reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of the waste from our network equipment.

For further information, please visit: www.vodafone.ie, follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

2024 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

