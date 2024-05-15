New data demonstrate significant fat mass loss while preserving lean mass

Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced three scientific presentations at the 31st European Congress on Obesity (ECO) held in Venice, Italy, on 12-15 May, 2024.

Presentations include data from a study of 712 patients treated with the Allurion Program, which is anchored by the Allurion Balloon and enhanced by the Virtual Care Suite featuring Allurion's proprietary behavior change program. This study was conducted at six obesity centers in six countries, and the data showed patients achieved total body weight loss (TBWL) of 14.1% on average at 4 months, 70% of which came from fat mass and only 30% of which came from lean body mass.

"The Allurion Program was designed to monitor both weight loss and lean body mass, facilitate basic changes in behavior that can protect skeletal muscle, and reduce the impact on lean body mass during periods of rapid weight loss," said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. "Research shows that preserving lean body mass while losing weight is critical to maintaining metabolic health and achieving positive, sustained outcomes."

Existing obesity interventions including anti-obesity medications such as GLP-1s and bariatric surgery are often not delivered with coaching or behavior change programs designed to protect lean body mass, which can lead to significant reductions in muscle mass. For example, GLP-1s have been shown to lead to approximately 40% lean body mass loss at one year of treatment.1,2

"Maintaining lean body mass in the setting of significant caloric deficit is a challenge. We believe the Allurion Program makes this possible with its body composition monitoring and a personalized program that focuses on outcomes beyond just weight," said Dr. Ram Chuttani, Chief Medical Officer of Allurion. "We will continue to partner with Allurion Program providers to help them optimize their patient outcomes through our training, support, and digital health platform."

With more intensive programs, early data indicate that muscle mass loss can be avoided entirely. In a previous similar, but smaller, study of a highly intensive multidisciplinary Allurion Program with weekly follow up, patients achieved 14.6% TBWL at 4 months, and their lean body mass actually increased, with 100% of the weight loss derived from fat mass.3

"These results indicate that the Allurion Program may be more protective of muscle mass during weight loss than alternative methods," continued Gaur. "I am looking forward to exploring how we can leverage the Allurion Virtual Care Suite and Coach Iris to deliver an even more personalized and intensive coaching program to our patients and potentially eliminate muscle mass loss entirely without significant human intervention."

Presentations at ECO also include data on the positive impact of a behavior change coaching skills course developed by Allurion and the positive impact of GLP-1s on the Allurion Program.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Body Composition Changes during the Swallowable, Non-Endoscopic Gastric Balloon Program (SIGBP): Prioritizing Lean Mass Preservation for Sustainable, Healthy Weight Loss

Presenter: Roberta Ienca, M.D., Weight Management Center, Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic

Title: Training HCPs in behavior change coaching skills improves weight loss outcomes of the Swallowable, Non-Endoscopic Gastric Balloon Program

Presenter: Zoe Griffiths, Bsc,. RD, Senior Director Behavioral Medicine, Allurion

Title: The Anti-Obesity Medication Halo Effect: Rising Interest in Medications Drives Increased Awareness and Uptake of Other Medical Obesity Treatments

Presenter: Zoe Griffiths, Bsc,. RD, Senior Director Behavioral Medicine, Allurion

For more information about ECO 2024, please visit: https://eco2024.org/.

Sources: 1. Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Calanna S, et al. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(11):989-1002. 2. McCrimmon RJ, Catarig AM, Frias JP, et al. Diabetologia. 2020;63(3):473-485. 3. Raftopoulos and Giannakou. Surg for Obes and Rel Dis. 2017;13:1174-1182.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world's first and only swallowable, procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions and include statements regarding the ability of the Allurion Program, including the VCS, to improve patient and clinical outcomes, including outcome improvements over time, the impact of a behavior change coaching skills course, and the impact of gLP-1s on the Allurion Program. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion's management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, including the Allurion Balloon and the VCS, (ii) the timing of, and results from, our clinical studies and trials, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict on Allurion's business, (vi) Allurion's expectations regarding its market opportunities, including those for the VCS platform, and (vii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Allurion's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2024 (as subsequently amended) and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515859813/en/

Contacts:

Global Media:

Cedric Damour

PR Manager

+33 7 84 21 02 20

cdamour@allurion.com

Investors:

Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations

ICR Westwicke

(617) 877-9641

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com