RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Delivers Strong First Quarter Results with 17.5% Y-o-Y Revenue Growth

Continues its Strategy for Profitable Growth
Achieves Highest Ever Company Cash Level of $85.3 Million
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues for the first quarter were $14.1 million , compared to $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, 17.5% year-over-year growth.
- GAAP net income for the first quarter was $0.8 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income for the period was $2.8 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
- As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $85.3 million and no debt, ending the quarter with its highest-ever cash levels.
Management Comments:
Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results: "We continued our positive momentum from 2023 into 2024 with a revenue increase of 17.5%, a nineteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Thanks to our strong execution and careful expense management, we continued delivering profitable growth and generated positive cash flow, reaching a new milestone totaling $85.3 million."
Mr. Itman continued, "We have renewed our multi-year contract with Rakuten Mobile, extending our collaboration and strengthening our partnership with this innovative operator in Japan as announced last month. This contract extension includes advanced artificial intelligence (AI)- powered analytics, enabling Rakuten Mobile to drive efficient, automated network operations for its nationwide rollout."
He added, "Also, a U.S. telecom operator has extended its contract to use RADCOM ACE. As part of this contract extension, RADCOM ACE will be hosted and accessed on Amazon Web Services as Software-as-a-Service."
Mr. Itman concluded, "Based on our current visibility, sales engagements, and overall market opportunity, we remain well-positioned to deliver on our customer commitments, drive the business forward to deliver a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth, and increase our profitability.
This gives us the confidence to raise the lower end of our 2024 revenue guidance to $57 - $60 million (from $56 to $60 million)."
Earnings Conference Call
RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions. To join the interactive call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:
From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972
From other locations: +972-3-918-0644
A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://veidan.activetrail.biz/radcomq1-2024. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
For those unable to listen to the call, a replay will be available a few hours later in the investor relations section on the Company's website at https://radcom.com/investor-relations/.
RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 14,123
$ 12,023
Cost of revenues
3,751
3,348
Gross profit
10,372
8,675
Research and development, gross
4,593
4,769
Less - royalty-bearing participation
209
262
Research and development, net
4,384
4,507
Sales and marketing
4,285
3,313
General and administrative
2,013
1,229
Total operating expenses
10,682
9,049
Operating loss
(310)
(374)
Financial income, net
1,105
1,026
Income before taxes on income
795
652
Taxes on income
(33)
(31)
Net income
$ 762
$ 621
Basic and diluted net income per
$ 0.05
$ 0.04
ordinary share
15,427,514
14,891,425
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing basic net income per ordinary share
Weighted average number of
15,866,910
15,569,410
ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income per ordinary share
RADCOM LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
GAAP gross profit
$ 10,372
$ 8,675
Stock-based compensation
84
89
Amortization of intangible assets
56
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 10,512
$ 8,764
$ 4,384
$ 4,507
GAAP research and development, net
Stock-based compensation
537
545
Non-GAAP research and development, net
$ 3,847
$ 3,962
$ 4,285
$ 3,313
GAAP sales and marketing
Stock-based compensation
504
308
Amortization of intangible assets
29
-
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$ 3,752
$ 3,005
$ 2,013
$ 1,229
GAAP general and administrative
Stock-based compensation
839
265
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$ 1,174
$ 964
$ 10,682
$ 9,049
GAAP total operating expenses
Stock-based compensation
1,880
1,118
Amortization of intangible assets
29
-
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
$ 8,773
$ 7,931
$ (310)
$ (374)
GAAP operating loss
Stock-based compensation
1,964
1,207
Amortization of intangible assets
85
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 1,739
$ 833
$ 795
$ 652
GAAP income before taxes on income
Stock-based compensation
1,964
1,207
Amortization of intangible assets
85
-
Financial expenses
37
-
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
$ 2,881
$ 1,859
$ 762
$ 621
GAAP net income
Stock-based compensation
1,964
1,207
Amortization of intangible assets
85
-
Financial expenses
37
-
Non-GAAP net income
$ 2,848
$ 1,828
$ 0.05
$ 0.04
GAAP net income per diluted share
Stock-based compensation
0.12
0.08
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
-
Financial expenses
(*)
-
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 0.18
$ 0.12
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share
15,866,910
15,569,410
(*) Less than $ 0.01
RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 8,139
$ 10,892
Short-term bank deposits
77,126
71,273
Trade receivables, net
14,829
13,412
Inventories
975
246
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,469
1,592
102,538
97,415
Total Current Assets
Non-Current Assets
Severance pay fund
3,118
3,142
Other long-term receivables
1,209
1,573
Property and equipment, net
787
798
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,373
1,651
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
2,865
2,950
9,352
10,114
Total Non-Current Assets
Total Assets
$ 111,890
$ 107,529
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
$ 3,677
$ 2,640
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
2,986
1,469
Employee and payroll accruals
4,911
5,400
Operating lease liabilities
838
1,062
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
9,213
9,540
21,625
20,111
Total Current Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Accrued severance pay
3,780
3,728
Operating lease liabilities
490
561
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
671
638
4,941
4,927
Total Non-Current Liabilities
Total Liabilities
$ 26,566
$ 25,038
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
$ 747
$ 736
Additional paid-in capital
156,651
154,697
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,924)
(3,030)
Accumulated deficit
(69,150)
(69,912)
Total Shareholders' Equity
85,324
82,491
$ 111,890
$ 107,529
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.