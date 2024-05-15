RAADR, Inc. Receives United States Patent and Trademark Approval For Trademark Rights

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK:RDAR) a technology and development company that provides cutting edge software solutions to detect and combat cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment throughout the internet on social media platforms is pleased to announce that it has been officially approved for Trademark rights on its name and logo on May 7th , 2024 by the United States Patent and Trademark office.

RAADR's Trademark registration number is 7378628. The Trademark consists of a shape of concentric circles with an arrow pointing to the third circle. The stylized wording "RAADR" in bold capital letters is on the right side of the concentric circles and can be found at the link below:

https://tsdr.uspto.gov/caseNumber=97881088&caseSearchType=US_APPLICATION&caseType=DEFAULT&searchType=statusSearch

CEO Jacob DiMartino stated, "This is one of many small steps the company is taking to protect its corporate brand and proprietary products as we expand our influence in the tech industry."

Contact Information

Twitter: @raadr_

Youtube: @raadr2987

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Raadr2021/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raadr_/

Email: ir@raadr.com

Website: https://www.raadr.com

