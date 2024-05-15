Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DXTH | ISIN: US74979T4058 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAADR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAADR INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2024 | 14:38
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RAADR, Inc. Receives United States Patent and Trademark Approval For Trademark Rights

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK:RDAR) a technology and development company that provides cutting edge software solutions to detect and combat cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment throughout the internet on social media platforms is pleased to announce that it has been officially approved for Trademark rights on its name and logo on May 7th , 2024 by the United States Patent and Trademark office.

RAADR's Trademark registration number is 7378628. The Trademark consists of a shape of concentric circles with an arrow pointing to the third circle. The stylized wording "RAADR" in bold capital letters is on the right side of the concentric circles and can be found at the link below:

https://tsdr.uspto.gov/caseNumber=97881088&caseSearchType=US_APPLICATION&caseType=DEFAULT&searchType=statusSearch

CEO Jacob DiMartino stated, "This is one of many small steps the company is taking to protect its corporate brand and proprietary products as we expand our influence in the tech industry."

Contact Information

Twitter: @raadr_
Youtube: @raadr2987
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Raadr2021/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raadr_/
Email: ir@raadr.com
Website: https://www.raadr.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Raadr, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.