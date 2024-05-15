Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.: Ultra Clean Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) today announced that it has appointed Harjinder Bajwa as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 10, 2024. Mr. Bajwa will be based in Singapore.

Mr. Bajwa brings 30 years of global operations expertise, including strategy development and execution, operations improvement and quality control, lean manufacturing and cost management. Most recently, Harjinder was the Chief Operating Officer for Reconext, a leading provider of aftermarket lifecycle services for electronics. Prior, he held various roles with Flex, Ltd. for 26 years. From 2011 to 2021, he was the Senior Vice President, Global Operations of the High Reliability Solutions business unit, where he oversaw more than 40 sites in the Americas, Asia and Europe, and significantly grew the business unit's revenue and operating profits.

"Harjinder's deep experience leading manufacturing operations worldwide and demonstrated success in operational excellence make him an ideal person for this role as we continue to extend our leading position as a partner of choice for our customers," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We believe his expertise in scaling multi-billion-dollar operations, managing complex supply chains and achieving operational efficiencies will play a key role as we prepare for the next industry ramp."

Mr. Bajwa holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Panjab University and a M.S. in Engineering from San Jose State University. He has also completed executive development programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

