NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Laboratories, a manufacturing partner of reagents and critical components for the development and production of life sciences tools, diagnostics, and clinical-stage biotherapeutics, today announced its intention to merge with Absolute Biotech, a unified company of multiple antibody-centric brands. The transaction, which is a milestone in Vector Laboratories' commitment to better serve life science customers, solidifies its position as a comprehensive supplier of both custom-engineered and catalog antibodies and sophisticated bioconjugation linkers and as a leader in providing deep bioconjugation expertise.

Coupled with manufacturing capabilities that support small- to large-scale projects, Vector Laboratories is poised to more holistically support customers along their drug, diagnostic, and life science tool development journeys. The expanded capabilities help to reduce development time and internal resource commitments for biopharma customers and channel partners.

"The combination with Absolute Biotech will be a tremendous opportunity to better position Vector Laboratories as a strong partner to biopharma and life sciences companies," said Lisa V. Sellers, PhD, CEO of Vector Laboratories. "For pharma and biotech customers developing biotherapeutics, particularly antibody-drug conjugates, it's important that their suppliers can also provide expert guidance in identifying the appropriate solutions to help them succeed."

"We also continue to see that customers - especially our life science tools, diagnostic, and pharma customers - value the benefits of a local presence, from timely technical and sales support to faster delivery of products and services," said Dr. Sellers. "Our merger with Absolute Biotech expands our manufacturing and distribution footprint from multiple manufacturing sites in the US to the UK and Europe, in order to better serve our customers across all three market segments."

"We're very proud of the go-to-market synergies that Absolute Biotech brings to the table and are eager to move forward with Vector Laboratories in supporting the researchers who are pushing new antibodies toward the clinic," said Heather Holemon, PhD, CEO of Absolute Biotech. "This merger represents an ideal opportunity to integrate our portfolio of validated, off-the-shelf and custom antibodies with Vector's best-in-class detection and visualization reagents to provide an array of protein detection solutions that support assay developers in translational and pre-clinical research."

Dr. Sellers will transition to CEO of the combined organization, Vector Laboratories, Inc. Dr. Holemon will continue to drive growth and competitive advantage as the new Chief Strategy Officer, a critical role in shaping the future direction of the organization and ensuring that the company remains agile and resilient in a rapidly changing business environment.

Rebranded in 2022, Absolute Biotech is a collection of manufacturers and suppliers that serve customers globally with antibody reagents, kits, and services to provide annotation, validation, sequencing, engineering, and recombinant manufacturing. With a vision to make engineered recombinant antibodies accessible to all, the company leverages its comprehensive antibody offering to advance the availability of highly-defined reagents.

About Vector Labs

Vector Laboratories is a trusted reagent and critical component manufacturing partner, empowering biopharma, life science tools, and diagnostics companies to accelerate their ability to provide value to their customers and ultimately address pressing healthcare challenges. Vector Laboratories continues to expand its portfolio of products and services, from protein and glycan detection and visualization to bioconjugation linker and dye technologies. Building on 45+ years of experience and an unparalleled reputation for a culture of service, proven products, and incomparable technical partnership, Vector Laboratories continues to invest in areas that can support processes from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. For more information, visit the Vector Laboratories website.

About Absolute Biotech

Absolute Biotech specializes in antibody reagents, kits, and services, adding value to existing antibodies through annotation, validation, sequencing, engineering, and recombinant manufacturing. The company unites multiple antibody-centric brands to offer customers worldwide the full breadth of antibody-related products, services, and expertise for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. With a mission to serve as "antibody curators" globally, Absolute Biotech delivers unique and absolutely defined reagents that empower scientists. To learn more, visit the Absolute Biotech website.

