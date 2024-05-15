Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") a biotech company developing the industry's leading telomere technology platform with diagnostic and prognostic applications in oncology is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a collaboration agreement with Emery Pharma ("Emery"). Emery is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) offering biologic drug development support and analytical characterization, and this agreement will facilitate its collaboration with Telo in providing a more comprehensive service.

Telo and Emery have unique innovative technologies and expertise, presenting a significant opportunity to offer complimentary cellular and molecular bioanalytical solutions for clinical research and development initiatives to their respective clients. The executed MOU provides a framework to develop collaborations and validate the complimentary utility of both platforms, and offer value added information to address complex pharma and diagnostics unmet needs.

Telo Genomics capitalizes on telomere features as 3-dimensional structural biomarkers quantified by its proprietary TeloView platform to inform on the level of genomic instability with high sensitivity, offering value added information for oncology and genetic diseases. The TeloView technology is conducted on the level of the single cell and applicable to liquid biopsy, which positions the technology at the forefront of precision medicine.

Emery Pharma specializes in the characterization of biologics with an extensive array of services, ranging from intact mass analysis, peptide mapping, and glycan analysis, to host cell proteins, post-translational modifications, immunogenicity analysis, and general R&D and cGMP/GLP support. Emery Pharma's unique approach delivers high-quality actionable data for drug development programs.

Jay Wohlgemuth, MD, Managing Partner of Trusted Health Advisors, a strategic advisor to Telo, commented, "We are thrilled that Telo has executed a collaboration agreement with a high-quality partner like Emery, the synergies between the technologies is compelling and we are looking forward to future developments."

"We too are pleased to have this collaboration agreement with Telo Genomics," said Ron Najafi, Ph.D., Emery's CEO. "Aligning our platforms provides powerful capabilities with potential to address challenging biotechnology needs for pharma and diagnostics industries."

About Emery Pharma

Emery Pharma is a full-service contract research laboratory, supporting the end-to-end development of small molecule drugs, biologics, biosimilars, gene therapy, botanicals, and more. Emery Pharma specializes in supporting preclinical drug development, including analytical, bioanalytical solutions, microbiology & cell biology services, drug & impurity characterization, and general R&D and cGMP/GLP support. https://emerypharma.com/contact/

For all inquiries, please contact:

info@emerypharma.com

Tel: (510) 899-8814

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, TELO is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sherif Louis,

President & CTO

Telo Genomics

416-673-8487

www.telodx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

