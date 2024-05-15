Anzeige
15.05.2024 | 14:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delta adjustment in member level reports EMIR Refit (CCP Harmonized file & EMIR V5)

Please be informed that from 26th of April 2024, the value of delta is being
incorrectly reflected in member level reports for EMIR Refit (CCP Harmonized
file & EMIR V5). 

The change in delta formatting will be implemented starting from 27th of May
2024 where value of delta will be populated in range from -1 to 1 (including -1
and 1) in member level reports for EMIR Refit (CCP Harmonized file & EMIR V5). 



For additional information concerning this notice please contact Clearing
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com
