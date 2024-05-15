Exyn Technologies Welcomes New Partner Measur Expanding Canadian Footprint

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, is pleased to announce the addition of a new global partner, Measur, a leading Canadian unmanned technology provider, to deliver our world-class autonomy and mapping payload to the Canadian market.

Initially founded by a couple in the materials testing industry, Measur cut its teeth representing just one brand. Now, the company has grown to offer over 20 brands across various sectors, including unmanned technology and geomatics. Starting from a small office in Calgary, Measur has expanded into a 10,000-square-foot facility and increased its staff from two to over 20 professionals spread throughout Canada.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Measur, a leader in the Canadian geospatial sector for their expertising in providing the right tool for the job," said Brandon Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. "By combining our cutting-edge autonomous technologies with Measur's expertise in geomatics and unmanned solutions, we are poised to deliver even more robust and comprehensive solutions to our customers. Together, we look forward to empowering our clients with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving technological landscape."

As a leading technology solutions provider, Measur is thrilled to bring Exyn's state-of-the-art modular robotic autonomy and mapping payload, Nexys, to market, offering customers enhanced safety, efficiency, and cost-saving potential through a robust autonomy and post-processing pipeline.

"We are excited to partner with Exyn to introduce Nexys, a revolutionary 3D SLAM LiDAR payload. This partnership combines our expertise in unmanned and geospatial technologies with Exyn's experience in autonomous SLAM solutions to deliver innovation and value to our customers across Canada," said Lukas Wilgosh, Vice President at Measur. "Nexys transforms data collection, reducing scan time from hours to minutes. It's a game-changer for industries demanding efficient, high-quality spatial data."

At the heart of Measur's operations is a commitment to deliver exceptional value and support to its customers. The company collaborates closely with clients to understand their specific needs and customizes its technical support accordingly. With a team of board-certified technicians and seasoned support specialists, Measur provides comprehensive technical expertise, both before and after sales, along with targeted training to ensure customers derive the greatest benefit from their purchases.

About Exyn

Exyn is a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's cutting-edge technology enables industries such as mining, logistics, construction, and infrastructure to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. With a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, Exyn is revolutionizing the way businesses operate and make data-driven decisions. Exyn is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.

About Measur:

Measur is a leading distributor of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Canada and the United States. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Measur offers a comprehensive range of drones, payloads and other unmanned solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Founded in 2001, Measur has become the most trusted source for aerial solutions in mining & aggregates, agriculture & forestry, infrastructure & utilities, construction, surveying & mapping, and oil & gas.

Learn more: measur.ca

