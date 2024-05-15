Omaha Healthcare Company Fusion Donates $50,000 to Local Nonprofit on Day of Service

ELKHORN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion held a day of service for employees that also included a team outing and donation of $50,000 to MS Forward, an Omaha gym serving individuals with multiple sclerosis and other neuro challenges.

Fusion volunteers help with tornado damage in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Fusion employees began their day volunteering in Elkhorn, Bennington, and Blair, Nebraska, where nearly 200 homes were destroyed by tornadoes that swept through the area in April. Employees were deployed to several different homes where they cleaned up debris and assisted Omaha Rapid Response with the removal of fencing and large branches.

The afternoon included the annual spring company-wide fundraiser event Drive Fore MS, where employees paid to play a few rounds at Top Golf with the proceeds going to MS Forward. A check for $50,000 was presented to the founder of the gym, Daryl Kucera, along with multiple members who benefit from the services of MS Forward.

"Days like this are what remind us of who we are," said Corey Watton, President and CEO. "I couldn't be prouder to be part of the Fusion team. We used the entirety of the day to carry out our core purpose of improving the lives of everyone we touch, and I know our team is eager for our next opportunity to help."

Learn more about Fusion and its mission to improve the lives of everyone the company touches at workwithfusion.com/our-company/.

About Fusion:?

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

