The Influencer Marketing Factory's Survey Reveals 27% of Respondents Would Trust a Virtual Influencer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / The Influencer Marketing Factory, a global influencer marketing agency, released a comprehensive infographic on the growing influence of virtual influencers in social media. This report, stemming from a survey of 1,000 U.S. participants, sheds light on the evolving dynamics between consumers, brands, and digital personalities in the marketing landscape.

virtual influencers in 2024 infographic by The Influencer Marketing Factory

virtual influencers in 2024 infographic by The Influencer Marketing Factory, a global influencer marketing agency

The research indicates a strong awareness of virtual influencers, with 79% of respondents familiar with these digital entities. More than half of those surveyed follow at least one virtual influencer, drawn by their unique blend of technology and creativity. These virtual personalities are most popular on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, proving their versatility across different platforms.

Key insights from the survey include:

Consumer Trust and Engagement: 15% of participants trust products endorsed by virtual influencers highly, with 27% considering a future purchase based on such endorsements.

15% of participants trust products endorsed by virtual influencers highly, with 27% considering a future purchase based on such endorsements. Market Preferences: Virtual influencers are seen as most effective in promoting gaming (36%), technology and gadgets (33.5%), beauty and cosmetics (32.7%), fashion (28.8%), and entertainment (21.5%) sectors.

Virtual influencers are seen as most effective in promoting gaming (36%), technology and gadgets (33.5%), beauty and cosmetics (32.7%), fashion (28.8%), and entertainment (21.5%) sectors. Consumer Purchasing Behavior: Our survey explored the impact of virtual influencers on consumer purchasing decisions. Results show that 29.5% of respondents have already made a purchase based on recommendations from virtual influencers. However, a larger segment, 43.5%, has not been swayed to make such purchases. Interestingly, 27% of participants are open to the idea, indicating a potential shift in consumer behavior towards virtual influencer endorsements in the near future.

For more information on the report or to explore collaboration opportunities, please visit our dedicated blog post.

About The Influencer Marketing Factory: The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global digital marketing agency specializing in influencer-driven campaigns and innovative digital strategies. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and data-driven approaches, the agency empowers brands to achieve their marketing goals through creative and effective solutions.

Contact Information

Amy Collins

PR Specialist

amy@theinfluencermarketingfactory.com

SOURCE: The Influencer Marketing Factory

View the original press release on newswire.com.