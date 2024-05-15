Fertility Centers of New England Welcomes Dr. Antonio Gargiulo as Medical Director of New Advanced Reproductive Surgery Program

Leader in fertility care furthers commitment to help individuals and couples achieve their dreams of parenthood

READING, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / The Fertility Centers of New England (FCNE), a First Fertility Company, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Antonio Gargiulo, MD, as the medical director of its new Advanced Reproductive Surgery program. Dr. Gargiulo was formerly with Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School where he practiced for the past 30 years. With this new program FCNE aims to provide its patients with unparalleled access to cutting-edge minimally invasive fertility-preserving and fertility-enhancing operations.

Dr. Antonio Gargiulo of Fertility Centers of New England

Dr. Antonio Gargiulo Joins Fertility Centers of New England as Medical Director of Advanced Reproductive Surgery Program

Dr. Gargiulo brings over two decades of expertise in reproductive robotic surgery to FCNE, having performed over 2,000 complex robotic procedures. His extensive experience includes radical endometriosis excisions, myomectomies, and conservative treatment of complex uterine anomalies. Dr. Gargiulo expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This new program is designed to offer FCNE patients a preferential pathway to the most advanced minimally invasive procedures available anywhere."

Joseph Hill, MD, President of FCNE, highlighted Dr. Gargiulo's exceptional qualifications, stating, "There is no one in New England and very few in the world as qualified and renowned as Dr. Gargiulo in Reproductive Robotic Surgery." Dr. Hill emphasized that Dr. Gargiulo's addition to the FCNE team exemplifies the organization's commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care.

Board Certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (ABOG), Dr. Gargiulo holds the special ABOG certificate of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Focused Practice Designation, making him uniquely qualified in his field. Fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish, Dr. Gargiulo is dedicated to providing personalized care to patients from diverse backgrounds.

FCNE is excited to welcome Dr. Gargiulo and looks forward to the positive impact his expertise will have on patients seeking advanced reproductive surgical solutions.

FCNE requests prospective patients to schedule an appointment through their website at fertilitycenter.com.

Contact Information

Catherine Craig

craigc@fertilitycenter.com

877-326-3483

SOURCE: Fertility Centers of New England

View the original press release on newswire.com.