Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Eric Sprott announces that, on May 14, 2024, 666,667 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of K9 Gold Corp. (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 15.0% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 666,667 Shares and 666,667 Warrants representing approximately 7.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 666,667 Shares representing approximately 7.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrant expiry combined with previous new share issuances by K9 Gold resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 15.0% since the date of the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brings total holdings to under 10% on a non-diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., ceased to be insiders of K9 Gold.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

K9 Gold is located at 300-1455 Bellevue Ave, West Vancouver, British Columbia, V7T 1C3. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on K9 Gold's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208972

SOURCE: Eric Sprott