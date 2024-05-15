IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher best known for the Hitman and Freedom Fighters franchises, announces today that Ulas Karademir will be joining IOI as its new Chief Technology Officer, reporting to IOI's CEO, Hakan Abrak. This strategic appointment to IOI's leadership confirms the studio's commitment to delivering groundbreaking experiences to its players. In his new role, Ulas will oversee IOI's technical operations, the continuous development of Glacier, IOI's proprietary in-house game engine, as well as working closely with the production team on the studio's current projects.

Ulas Karademir IO Interactive

Ulas is a familiar face at IO Interactive, having worked there for more than seven years between 2007 and 2014. With over 20 years of experience in engineering and leadership, Ulas held roles at Unity, including over 7 years as Vice President of Core Engineering, Graphics, Operations, and Productions, and most recently at RealityOS as General Manager and CPO.

"From the moment I stepped away from the studio, I felt deep down that I would find my way back, and now, that moment has arrived. I eagerly anticipate contributing to incredible titles such as Hitman, Glacier, Project 007 and Project Fantasy and the awesome management team Hakan put together. IOI has always been known for innovation, great gameplay, and immersive worlds, and I am determined to elevate our standards even further," shared Ulas Karademir.

"Ulas is a tremendous addition to our team, bringing with him invaluable experience, knowledge, and leadership. Since he left IOI, Ulas has had an incredible track record in the different companies he worked in, and we are very excited to welcome him once more. As IOI is growing and we are looking to bring amazing IPs to our players, Ulas will be at the forefront of our innovative endeavors," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

Ulas Karademir's arrival is the latest of IO Interactive's appointments among its leadership, with Veronique Lallier having joined as its Chief Development Officer last January and Olivier Perbet as its Chief Marketing Officer last year.

