Aleph Alpha to Leverage Cerebras AI Expertise and CS-3 AI Supercomputers to Train First Sovereign GenAI Models for BWI GmBH

Cerebras Systems, a pioneer in accelerating generative artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a multi-year partnership with world-leading AI company Aleph Alpha to develop secure sovereign AI solutions. The first deliverables of the collaboration will produce cutting-edge generative AI models trained to the industry's highest degree of accuracy with BWI for the German Armed Forces.

"This partnership with Cerebras marks Aleph Alpha's commitment to building a new class of compute-efficient AI models that are sovereign and trustworthy for use by governments and citizens," said Jonas Andrulis, founder and CEO of Aleph Alpha. "We chose Cerebras because of their world-class AI expertise and peerless wafer-scale technology that enables us to train state-of-the-art AI models with high efficiency."

Aleph Alpha will be the first organization in Europe to deploy Cerebras CS-3 AI supercomputers at alpha ONE, its world-leading datacenter. Alpha ONE is the fastest commercial European AI datacenter and ensures the sovereign research and development of cutting-edge AI applications for the public sector and private enterprises This partnership will enable the AI teams at Aleph Alpha and Cerebras to explore new avenues for AI innovation, including the creation of foundation models, multimodal models, and new model architectures.

"We are honored that Aleph Alpha selected us to advance state-of-the-art AI using our industry-leading hardware and ML expertise," said Andrew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras. "With Aleph Alpha's impressive track record of creating sovereign and secure AI solutions, we believe this new partnership will produce a new class of AI model architectures that governments and enterprises worldwide can benefit from, in a safe and secure way."

For more information on the Cerebras and Aleph Alpha partnership, please visit https://www.cerebras.net/cerebras-customer-spotlight-overview/spotlight-aleph-alpha/.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to accelerate generative AI by building a new class of computer system. Our flagship product, the CS-2 system, is powered by the world's largest and fastest AI processor, our Wafer-Scale Engine. It makes training large models simple and easy by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Cerebras CS-2s are clustered together to make the largest AI supercomputers in the world, which are used by leading corporations for proprietary models, and to train open-source models with millions of downloads. Cerebras solutions are available through the Cerebras Cloud and on premise. For further information, visit https://www.cerebras.net.

About Aleph Alpha

Aleph Alpha is a European AI company founded in 2019 with the mission to research and develop generative AI enabling technology for a new era of powerful AI. The team of international scientists, engineers and innovators researches, develops and implements transformative AI such as large-scale AI language and multimodal models and operates the fastest European commercial AI data center. Aleph Alpha's generative AI solutions can help companies and public institutions maintain technological independence, secure data and build trustworthy solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515033193/en/

Contacts:

Press contact (for media only)

ZM Communications

Email: pr@zmcommunications.com