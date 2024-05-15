The Goehring Rozencwajg Resources Fund, launched last year, reaches milestone organically and without seeding

Goehring Rozencwajg, a natural resource investment firm, today announced that their UCITS fund, the Goehring Rozencwajg Resources Fund ("the Fund"), has exceeded $100 million in assets under management in the year since its launch in May 2023.

The Fund has been available for qualified investors in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Application has been made to launch a UK feeder fund for the UK retail market and the Fund is undergoing registration for distribution in Germany. Utilizing the same investment philosophy as the U.S.-based Goehring Rozencwajg Mutual Fund, the Fund invests predominantly in natural resource equities, including small- and mid-cap companies that they believe will be the biggest beneficiaries of any increase in the underlying commodity prices.

Notably, no seeding was used to reach this goal. The rapid organic growth of the fund may be attributed to the large global following that Goehring Rozencwajg has accumulated over the years in the commodities markets due to their research and thought leadership.

"We are proud to achieve the $100 million milestone with the UCITS fund in such a short time," said Adam Rozencwajg, Managing Partner of Goehring Rozencwajg. "The Fund is seeing outstanding growth on the backs of our large international audience, who finally had the opportunity to invest with us last year. We are excited to continue to drive returns for our investors at home and abroad."

Rozencwajg continued, "Following years of underinvestment, the extractive industries have been starved of capital and new sources of supply to fuel global development have not come online. We believe we are at the beginning of the bull market across the spectrum but choosing the right sectors to commit capital in the short to medium term is critical for investors who wish to capture the attractive returns available."

About Goehring Rozencwajg:

Goehring Rozencwajg is a natural resource investment firm that utilizes proprietary research to uncover value in commodities with a contrarian investment philosophy. With over 45 years of combined experience in natural resource investment, Goehring Rozencwajg strives to deliver top-quartile performance in their peer group over a 3-5 year time horizon. They currently manage $650 million on behalf of their clients. Their research can be viewed at www.gorozen.com/blog.

