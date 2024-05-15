Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reports results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Commercial momentum continues as we commenced shipments of SymCool power modules to fulfill customer orders in the first quarter. We expect industrial markets, particularly the solid-state circuit breaker market served by our SymCool power module, to be the earliest source of our sales ramp," said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. "In addition, all of our Phase II deliverables with Stellantis were successfully completed ahead of schedule and we added our first distributor, Richardson Electronics. They placed multiple orders with Ideal Power including an order from a company not previously in our sales funnel."

Key First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Execution to our B-TRAN commercial roadmap continues, including:

Commenced commercial shipment of SymCool power modules to fulfill customer orders. The SymCool power module targets several applications including solid-state switchgear and circuit protection, renewable energy inverters for solar and wind, industrial inverters, hybrid and electric vehicles ("EVs") and EV charging.

Received an order for SymCool power modules and drivers from one of the two Forbes Global 500 leaders in diverse power management markets in Ideal Power's B-TRAN test and evaluation program. This global power management market leader is evaluating SymCool against IGBT modules for use in solid-state circuit breaker ("SSCB") applications.

Received an order for B-TRAN devices and a circuit breaker evaluation board from a global leader in power semiconductor and power electronics solutions in connection with its launch of a multi-year DC power distribution system program. This global leader presents multiple opportunities for us as it addresses several of our target industrial markets: SSCBs, industrial and grid infrastructure and renewable energy.

Successfully completed Phase II of a product development program with Stellantis, a top 10 global automaker. All Phase II deliverables were completed ahead of schedule including a wafer run and deliveries of tested B-TRAN devices, drivers and a Stellantis approved comprehensive reliability test plan for automotive qualification. Ideal Power is partnering with Stellantis' advanced technology development team to develop a custom B-TRAN power module for use in EV drivetrain inverters in Stellantis' next generation EV platform.

Added our first distributor, Richardson Electronics, for discrete B-TRAN device and SymCool power modules. Richardson Electronics placed multiple orders with Ideal Power including an order from a company not previously in Ideal Power's sales funnel.

Added a global leader in circuit protection, industrial fuses and power conversion technology with over a billion in annual sales to the roster of the B-TRAN test and evaluation program.

Released B-TRAN and SymCool videos and application notes for the technical audience at prospective customers, resulting in the addition of new opportunities to our sales funnel. The videos demonstrate the testing of discrete B-TRAN devices and SymCool power modules and the compelling advantages B-TRAN offers to SSCB applications.

Nearing completion of a qualification run with our second high-volume wafer fabrication partner. This wafer fab in Europe will support future revenue growth and add dual sourcing for wafer fabrication.

B-TRAN Patent Estate: Currently at 86 issued B-TRAN patents with 39 of those issued outside of the United States and 41 pending B-TRAN patents. Current geographic coverage includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe, with pending coverage in Taiwan.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Completed a public offering, raising net proceeds of $15.7 million. The initial closing in late March resulted in net proceeds of $13.7 million and the exercise of the underwriter's overallotment option in April resulted in additional net proceeds of $2.0 million.

Commercial revenue increased to $78,739 in the first quarter of 2024 from $0 in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $2.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash used in operating, investing and financing activities in the first quarter of 2024, excluding the net proceeds from our public offering, was $1.9 million compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and down from $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.2 million at March 31, 2024.

No long-term debt was outstanding at March 31, 2024.

2024 Milestones

For 2024, the Company has set or achieved the following milestones:

Successfully completed Phase II of development program with Stellantis

Secure Phase III of development program with Stellantis

Complete qualification of second high-volume production fab

Convert large OEMs in our test and evaluation program to design wins/custom development agreements

Add distributors for SymCool products

Initial sales of SymCool IQ intelligent power module

Begin third-party automotive qualification testing

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectation that industrial markets, particularly the solid-state circuit breaker market served by our SymCool power module, will be the earliest source of our sales ramp and our 2024 milestones. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRAN technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

(unaudited)





March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,235,410 $ 8,474,835 Accounts receivable, net 140,000 70,000 Inventory 109,362 81,450 Prepayments and other current assets 271,729 482,890 Total current assets 20,756,501 9,109,175

Property and equipment, net 350,195 359,225 Intangible assets, net 2,601,308 2,580,066 Right of use asset 170,413 186,570 Other assets 12,757 13,034 Total assets $ 23,891,174 $ 12,248,070

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 382,012 $ 405,098 Accrued expenses 504,418 455,112 Current portion of lease liability 72,263 70,683 Total current liabilities 958,693 930,893

Long-term lease liability 113,744 132,304 Other long-term liabilities 1,108,224 1,125,173 Total liabilities 2,180,661 2,188,370

Stockholders' equity: Common stock 7,383 5,998 Additional paid-in capital 121,235,416 107,116,362 Treasury stock (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (99,519,076 ) (97,049,450 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,710,513 10,059,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,891,174 $ 12,248,070





IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023





Commercial revenue $ 78,739 $ - Grant revenue - 664 Total revenue 78,739 664

Cost of commercial revenue 68,498 - Cost of grant revenue - 664 Total cost of revenue 68,498 664

Gross profit 10,241 -

Operating expenses: Research and development 1,366,893 1,440,028 General and administrative 853,688 894,933 Sales and marketing 316,611 304,326 Total operating expenses 2,537,192 2,639,287

Loss from operations (2,526,951 ) (2,639,287 )

Interest income, net 57,325 111,302

Net loss $ (2,469,626 ) $ (2,527,985 )

Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.41 )

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 6,319,939 6,178,508





IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net Loss $ (2,469,626 ) $ (2,527,985 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,121 53,198 Amortization of right of use asset 16,157 15,178 Write-off of fixed assets 10,217 - Stock-based compensation 381,019 609,926 Decrease (increase) in operating assets: Accounts receivable (70,000 ) (664 ) Inventory (27,912 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 211,438 54,710 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (23,086 ) (61,693 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,357 117,099 Lease liability (16,980 ) (15,492 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,875,295 ) (1,755,723 )

Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (29,611 ) (44,995 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (73,939 ) (24,455 ) Net cash used in investing activities (103,550 ) (69,450 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants 13,652,663 - Exercise of options 86,757 - Net cash provided by financing activities 13,739,420 -

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 11,760,575 (1,825,173 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,474,835 16,345,623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 20,235,410 $ 14,520,450

