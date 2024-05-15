Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a company bringing industry-leading cybersecurity technology to the global market, is pleased to provide a recap its attendance of the RSA conference - one of the largest cybersecurity events worldwide - held in San Francisco from May 6-9.[1]

This year's RSA Conference emphasized the need for proactive tools that automate and accelerate the identification of cyber threats, enabling quicker prioritization and remediation efforts. By streamlining and automating the prioritization and remediation processes, and moving away from the cumbersome use of multiple spreadsheets, SBOM Studio empowers customers to understand and address security risks more efficiently.

"Building on the success of our attendance at previous RSA events, which generated significant product leads and sales, we anticipate high demand following this year's conference. As regulatory bodies such as CISA, NIST, FDA, and the EU drive escalating market needs, Cybeats is strategically positioned to provide innovative solutions that address these evolving challenges," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats.

Launch of the 'BCA Marketplace' - May 6, 2024

At RSA, Cybeats unveiled its new 'BCA Marketplace,' a platform designed to aggregate leading Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) and SBOM vendors. This marketplace simplifies the purchasing process for organizations, offering high-quality cybersecurity and SBOM generation tools in a centralized location. Highlights of the 'BCA Marketplace' include:

Instant Results: Generate high-quality SBOMs in minutes

Cybeats' 3rd Annual 'SBOM Meetup'

During the RSA Conference, Cybeats co-hosted its third annual 'SBOM Meetup' event, engaging with executives from leading technology companies in discussions about AI, security, software transparency, and more. Historically, Cybeats has secured several commercial leads following RSA, and this year was no exception. The company continues to expand its pipeline of organizations seeking robust solutions for storing, enriching, and distributing Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) at scale. Attending RSA Conference 2024 underscored the importance of continuous adaptation in the cybersecurity landscape, particularly in leveraging AI and ML in a world increasingly focused on SBOM and software transparency.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

