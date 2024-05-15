Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Convertible bond in Genova Property Group AB (publ) admitted to trading

With effect from May 16, 2024, the convertible loan in Genova Property Group AB (publ) will be admitted to trading on STO convertible bonds. Genova Property Group AB (publ)'s convertible bonds has a total nominal value of SEK 200,000,000 and a nominal value per convertible bond of SEK 1,250,000. The maturity date of the loan is March 19, 2029. Last trading day will be March 12, 2029. Instrument: Convertible bond ISIN code: SE0021630308 Trading lot: 1,250,000 Convertible rate: SEK 48.10 per share Conversion periods: March 19, 2024 - the tenth business day prior to March 19, 2029 Trading code: GPG_KV Market Segment: STO Convertible Bonds Segment MIC Code: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.