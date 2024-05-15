Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P70U | ISIN: SE0007184189 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.05.2024 | 15:34
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Convertible bond in Genova Property Group AB (publ) admitted to trading

With effect from May 16, 2024, the convertible loan in Genova Property Group AB
(publ) will be admitted to trading on STO convertible bonds. 

Genova Property Group AB (publ)'s convertible bonds has a total nominal value
of SEK 200,000,000 and a nominal value per convertible bond of SEK 1,250,000.
The maturity date of the loan is March 19, 2029. Last trading day will be March
12, 2029. 



Instrument:  Convertible bond
ISIN code:  SE0021630308  
Trading lot:     1,250,000
               



Convertible rate:  SEK 48.10 per share                    
Conversion periods: March 19, 2024 - the tenth business day prior to March 19, 
           2029                           
Trading code:    GPG_KV                           
Market Segment:   STO Convertible Bonds                   
Segment MIC Code:  XSTO                            



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.