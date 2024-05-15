Andersen Global debuts Andersen in Belgium, as Seeds of Law, a collaborating firm since 2022, becomes the first member firm in the country to adopt the Andersen brand.

Andersen in Belgium is a full-service law firm led by partners and co-founders Leo Peeters and Koen de Puydt; and Jan Ghysels, who joined the executive committee in 2022. The firm specializes in corporate and commercial law, real estate, construction, administrative law, and employment law. Additionally, the team works closely with domestic and international clients, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, stock exchange-listed companies, and entrepreneurs.

"Working with the member and collaborating firms over the past few years has bolstered our firm's capabilities and strengthened our firm's position in the market," Leo said. "Adopting the Andersen brand reflects our dedication to providing clients with multidisciplinary, seamless solutions to meet their evolving needs inside and outside of Belgium."

Global chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz said, "During their time as a collaborating firm, the Seeds of Law team consistently impressed clients and colleagues alike with their extensive knowledge and shared values. Their adoption of the Andersen brand further demonstrates their commitment to seamless client service as we work together to be a leading global organization."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 16,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 450 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515295181/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700