DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/06/2024

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/06/2024

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 05/06/2024. ? Alignment of the index of the Amundi ETF Govt Bond Euro Broad Investment Grade 7-10 UCITS ETF DR -FR0010754184 (absorbed sub fund) on the index of the receiving sub fund prior to the merger date TD: 31/05 at close/ VD = 03/06 ? Amundi will switch the index of Amundi S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc (receiving sub-fund) asbelow on the merger day:

Before the Effective Date From the Effective Date Fund Name Amundi S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse Amundi MSCI USA Daily (-1x) Inverse ? Index Name S&P 500 2x Inverse Daily Index MSCI USA Short Daily Index Ticker SPXT2IUT M004US6USD ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs

(*) Please

note

ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi STOXX Europe STOXX Europe 600 London LU1834983477 Synthetic 600 Banks UCITS ETF Banks Net Return 0.30% EUR CB5 LN GBX Stock 05/06/2024 Acc EUR Exchange Amundi STOXX Europe STOXX Europe 600 London LU1834986900 Synthetic 600 Healthcare Health Care Net 0.30% EUR CH5 LN GBX Stock 05/06/2024 UCITS ETF Acc Return EUR Exchange

Absorbed ETFs

ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day of ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi ETF MSCI MSCI Europe Banks London FR0010688176 Synthetic Europe Banks UCITS Net Return EUR 0.25% EUR CB5 LN GBX Stock 04/06/2024 ETF Index Exchange Amundi ETF MSCI MSCI Europe Health London FR0010688192 Synthetic Europe Healthcare Care Net Return 0.25% EUR CH5 LN GBX Stock 04/06/2024 UCITS ETF EUR Index Exchange

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 04/06/2024 at close.

- Effective 05/06/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 04/06/2024 Merger based on the NAV of 04/06/2024 Merger Effective Date 05/06/2024 First tradable NAV on the Primary Market for the Receiving ETF 06/06/2024

ISIN: LU1834983477, LU1834986900, FR0010688176, FR0010688192 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CB5,CH5,CB5,CH5 LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 321778 EQS News ID: 1902991 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902991&application_name=news

