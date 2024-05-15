Anzeige
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
15.05.24
15:50 Uhr
72,05 Euro
-0,85
-1,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,9572,0515:53
71,9572,0515:53
Dow Jones News
15.05.2024 | 15:37
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/06/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/06/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (CB5,CH5,CB5,CH5) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/06/2024 
15-May-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/06/2024

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 05/06/2024. ? Alignment of the index of the Amundi ETF Govt Bond Euro Broad Investment Grade 7-10 UCITS ETF DR -FR0010754184 (absorbed sub fund) on the index of the receiving sub fund prior to the merger date TD: 31/05 at close/ VD = 03/06 ? Amundi will switch the index of Amundi S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc (receiving sub-fund) asbelow on the merger day: 

Before the Effective Date      From the Effective Date 
Fund Name   Amundi S&P 500 Daily (-2x) Inverse  Amundi MSCI USA Daily (-1x) Inverse 
                         ? 
Index Name  S&P 500 2x Inverse Daily Index    MSCI USA Short Daily 
Index Ticker SPXT2IUT               M004US6USD ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs

(*) Please

note 

ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                  ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi STOXX Europe STOXX Europe 600               London 
LU1834983477 Synthetic  600 Banks UCITS ETF Banks Net Return  0.30% EUR CB5 LN GBX   Stock  05/06/2024 
             Acc         EUR                     Exchange 
             Amundi STOXX Europe STOXX Europe 600               London 
LU1834986900 Synthetic  600 Healthcare   Health Care Net  0.30% EUR CH5 LN GBX   Stock  05/06/2024 
             UCITS ETF Acc    Return EUR                  Exchange

Absorbed ETFs 

ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF 
                                                  (at Close) 
             Amundi ETF MSCI  MSCI Europe Banks              London 
FR0010688176 Synthetic  Europe Banks UCITS Net Return EUR   0.25% EUR CB5 LN GBX   Stock   04/06/2024 
             ETF        Index                    Exchange 
             Amundi ETF MSCI  MSCI Europe Health              London 
FR0010688192 Synthetic  Europe Healthcare Care Net Return  0.25% EUR CH5 LN GBX   Stock   04/06/2024 
             UCITS ETF     EUR Index                  Exchange

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 04/06/2024 at close.

- Effective 05/06/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger: 

Event                             Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs   04/06/2024 
Merger based on the NAV of                   04/06/2024 
Merger Effective Date                     05/06/2024 
First tradable NAV on the Primary Market for the Receiving ETF 06/06/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1834983477, LU1834986900, FR0010688176, FR0010688192 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CB5,CH5,CB5,CH5 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 321778 
EQS News ID:  1902991 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
