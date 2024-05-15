IMA® : IMA and UWorld Sign Global Strategic Partnership Agreement

The two organizations will collaborate on certifications for accounting and finance professionals

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / IMA ® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, and UWorld, a global leader in online learning, have entered into a collaborative global strategic partnership agreement. The strategic partnership agreement aims to support UWorld's exam preparation products for IMA's certifications.

Under the new collaboration, UWorld and IMA will work globally to produce and provide certification products related to the CMA ® (Certified Management Accountant) certification.

"We are excited to be working with UWorld to build the future of the profession together through high quality certification exam prep products," said Dianna Steinbach, senior vice president of growth at IMA. "We are looking forward to expanding UWorld's product suite into our new global markets."

The CMA tests an individual's mastery of 12 management accounting competencies in two exams focused on financial planning, performance, and analytics in Part 1, and strategic financial management in Part 2.

"We are proud to announce our Strategic Partnership Agreement with IMA. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing the frontiers of management accounting education globally. By joining forces with IMA, we solidify our dedication to nurturing innovation and excellence in accounting education worldwide," said Erik Thrasher, vice president of international business development at UWorld.

For more information about UWorld's CMA offerings, visit https://accounting.uworld.com/cma-review/ .

About IMA ® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA ® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA ® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA ® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin , IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org .

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in online learning, specializing in comprehensive exam preparation for high-stakes assessments. Since its establishment in 2003, UWorld has empowered millions of students-from undergraduates to professionals-across various disciplines to excel in their exams. Rooted in an unwavering commitment to quality, UWorld relentlessly strives to deliver the most effective learning resources to students worldwide.

Driven by a dedication to excellence, UWorld offers tailored preparation solutions for a wide range of exams, including the ACT®, SAT®, College Board®, AP®, CFA®, CPA®, CMA®, CIA, CMT®, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, COMLEX®, USMLE®, ABIM®, and ABFM®. By leveraging active learning methodologies and providing rigorous practice questions that closely mirror real exam formats, UWorld ensures that students are equipped to succeed in every facet of their exam journey. For more information about UWorld and its comprehensive exam preparation offerings, please visit UWorld.com .

