Apex Critical Metals Corp. Appoints Joness Lang to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC) ("Apex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has appointed Joness Lang as an independent director. Mr. Lang is an experienced executive leader with 15 years of corporate growth strategy and capital markets experience within the natural resource sector. Mr. Lang is the CEO of Canter Resources Corp., a critical metals exploration company focused on lithium and boron in the western USA. He has served as President for American Pacific Mining Corp, and prior to that the Executive Vice President of Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Mr. Lang brings significant transaction experience to the Apex board, with a track record of leading project acquisitions and securing major mining companies as strategic partners. His career began with corporate development work for a multi-commodity prospect generator where he was lead for numerous acquisitions and sourced significant funding for the company through joint-ventures, asset sales and strategic alliance partnerships. He played an important role in bringing Agnico Eagle in as a strategic partner, increasing institutional ownership and leading or co-leading property acquisitions and equity financing transactions while at Maple Gold. While with American Pacific, the company was nominated for Deal of the Year twice by S&P Global Platts. In addition to his Leadership: Inventing the Future (George Mason University) and Canadian Securities Course certificates, Mr. Lang received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University, graduating with distinction. Mr. Lang also graduated with honours from the British Columbia Institute of Technology where he received his Marketing Management Entrepreneurship diploma.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted Mr. Lang 200,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") under its Equity Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of Grant, expiring on May 8, 2029, at a price of $0.25 per Share. The Options will vest as to 33% on the date that is three (3) months from the Grant, 33% on the date that is twelve (12) months from the date of the Grant and the final 34% on the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of the Grant. All Options and the Shares underlying such Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp.is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Apex Critical Metals is publicly listed on the CSE and its common shares currently trade under the symbol "APXC".

