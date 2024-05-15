The Clorox Company: How Clorox Employees are Prioritizing Preventive Care

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / We put off routine screenings and sometimes even avoid them. But you never know when one might save your life.

That was the experience of Natalie Hovany, our vice president of HR business partnership, who went in for her regular mammogram despite having no symptoms, only to have the test uncover triple-negative breast cancer. Despite the difficult diagnosis, it allowed her doctors to treat the cancer at an early stage, increasing the likelihood of success.

As part of our ongoing commitment to our teammates' health and well-being, we put in place an educational campaign to increase use of preventive care screenings and track our progress against that goal. Over the last year, we've seen a significant increase in the number of teammates and their family members prioritizing preventive care by getting annual well visits, building a relationship with their primary care physician and scheduling routine screenings - all of which we expect to contribute to improved health outcomes.

Looking for inspiration to make an appointment today? Natalie is sharing her story in hopes that it can encourage others to prioritize preventive screenings.

The Clorox Company is dedicated to creating a culture that values and prioritizes the health and well-being of our teammates. Our benefits, programs, and resources are designed to support physical, mental and financial well-being. Learn more about life at Clorox here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Clorox Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Clorox Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/clorox-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Clorox Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com