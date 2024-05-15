The former chair of Gartner's IAM summit, and vice president of IAM research will lead Saviynt's next generation identity strategy, helping companies overcome the foundational challenge of managing the identities of their users, vendors, and partners

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, announced today that the company has hired former Gartner Analyst Henrique Teixeira in his new role as Senior Vice President of Strategy. Henrique is the industry's leading identity security expert and a 25-year cybersecurity veteran.

As the lead strategist for Saviynt, Teixeira will be responsible for setting Saviynt's future direction and long term identity and access management roadmap, including messaging, defining and leading research, advisory and thought leadership, as well as supporting Saviynt's Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) development and working closely with customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Henrique as Saviynt's new Senior Vice President of Strategy," said Sachin Nayyar, CEO at Saviynt. "Henrique is one of the most influential voices in the identity industry today. His insights have elevated the critical role of Identity Access Management (IAM) and IGA, and helped recognize the evolving nature of our industry. Henrique's exceptional acumen, understanding and experience with the identity challenges will help Saviynt achieve our goal of elevating frictionless identity."

Teixeira brings more than two decades of identity and cybersecurity expertise and leadership to Saviynt. Most recently, Teixeira was the Vice President, Research for Identity and Access Management at Gartner. While at Gartner, Teixeira chaired the Gartner IAM Summit in North America and was the global track manager for IAM at all Gartner Security and Risk Management summits around the globe.

Teixeira has helped thousands of leaders to make smart and fast decisions by providing insights about the latest IAM trends, predictions and actionable best practices. He has created and influenced the direction of entire cybersecurity markets, like coining the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) acronym, and co-authored identity threat detection and response (ITDR). Teixeira has authored several research notes about IGA, CIEM, CIAM, and was the lead author of the Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

Prior to Gartner, Teixeira was IBM's Worldwide Security Architect Leader for IAM. He also held numerous architect and leadership roles at Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies and BMC Software.

"I am very happy to be joining Saviynt at this moment in my career. I've observed the significant impact the company has had on the identity industry. I like the technology it provides today, and I am glad to drive Saviynt's strategy to operate at even higher levels," said Teixeira, who also explains in greater detail why he chose Saviynt. "During my time at Gartner, I spoke with organizations large and small that struggle to manage their identities, especially IGA. Without IGA, organizations don't have the necessary plumbing for processes to flow; it's as if running a country without potable water."

Teixeira continued, "Saviynt was created to challenge the status quo and they are succeeding. The company offers the industry's most innovative cloud IGA platform on the market. I am confident that together we will solve the industry's most pressing identity problems and help safeguard each company for the future."

Organizations have increasingly turned to Saviynt's Identity Cloud to maximize return on investment (ROI), lower costs, reduce complexity, and streamline IAM processes. The company's major cloud platform capabilities build on key areas of identity governance, privileged access management (PAM) and identity analytics and intelligence to help organizations embrace Zero Trust principles.

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt's cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

