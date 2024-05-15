Anzeige
WKN: A3DEWT | ISIN: SE0017160575
Frankfurt
15.05.24
08:01 Uhr
0,105 Euro
+0,001
+0,96 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYCKEGARD GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYCKEGARD GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription share of Lyckegård Group AB

With effect from May 16, 2024, the subscription rights in Lyckegård Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 27, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LYGRD TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022087979              
Order book ID:  336326                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 16, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Lyckegård Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including June 07, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LYGRD BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022087987              
Order book ID:  336327                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
