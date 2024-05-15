Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription share of Lyckegård Group AB

With effect from May 16, 2024, the subscription rights in Lyckegård Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 27, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LYGRD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022087979 Order book ID: 336326 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 16, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Lyckegård Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 07, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LYGRD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022087987 Order book ID: 336327 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB