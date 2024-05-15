Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), announces that Sulzer, a global technology leader focusing on energy security and transition, natural resource processing and the chemical process industries, has acquired a single-digit minority share in Wealth Minerals Ltd., a developer of premier "green minerals" projects based in Vancouver BC, Canada. The official announcement was made on May 15, 2024, in Winterthur, Switzerland, and Vancouver, Canada.

Investing in Wealth Minerals Ltd. underscores Sulzer's commitment to advancing the green energy transition. With over 190 years of industry experience and a proven track record in sustainable technologies, Sulzer is ready to amplify Wealth Minerals' ambitions in developing environmentally sound Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) projects. The current main projects are in Chile. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in securing the lithium supply chain. At the same time, it will contribute to reducing the environmental and social impact of "green minerals" large-scale mining. This is a crucial factor to sustainably drive the global green energy transition.

"At the core of this partnership stands our commitment to serve essential industries and contribute to both a prosperous economy and a sustainable society," said Suzanne Thoma, Executive Chairwoman of Sulzer. "By investing in Wealth Minerals Ltd., we invest in energy security and transition as well as natural resource processing. Green minerals, such as lithium, play a pivotal role in the green energy transition, and Sulzer's innovation and technology will contribute to making lithium more accessible and more sustainable."

"We are excited to welcome Sulzer as a strategic investor and to support our long-term vision to become a pre-eminent player in the global lithium industry. We are committed to using the best available techniques and technologies and hereby protect nature," said Henk van Alphen, CEO of Wealth Minerals Ltd.

By appointing Jan Lueder, President of Sulzer's Flow Equipment Division, to the advisory board of Wealth Minerals, the collaborative effort to advance sustainable energy solutions is significantly strengthened.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to join the advisory board of Wealth Minerals," said Jan Lueder. "This opportunity aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to shaping the future of energy. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Wealth Minerals in achieving its ambitious goals and driving positive change in the industry."

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company's focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral projects, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

About Sulzer

Sulzer is a global leader in fluid engineering and chemical processing applications. We specialize in energy-efficient pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, purification, crystallization and polymerization technologies for fluids of all types. Our solutions enable carbon emission reductions, development of polymers from biological sources, recycling of plastic waste and textiles, and efficient power storage. Our customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality through our responsive network of 160 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2023, our 13'130 employees delivered revenues of CHF 3.3 billion. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN). www.sulzer.com.

