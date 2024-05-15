Laserfiche the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Noel Loughrin, Katherine Hou, and Kristen Petruzzellito the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

These channel leaders are an instrumental part of Laserfiche's success, which includes growing the Laserfiche channel's footprint and expertise in various industries. Loughrin, Hou, and Petruzzelli are committed to providing the resources and support that enable solution providers to drive digital transformation at organizations around the world.

As senior strategic solutions manager for the public sector, Loughrin is a passionate technologist and Laserfiche advocate. Loughrin works with organizations in local, state, and federal governments, as well as education, to bring about transformative change for constituents, students, and staff. She puts her public sector expertise at the service of Laserfiche channel partners by fostering strategic technology partnerships and championing integrations that build awareness, generate opportunities, and encourage customer retention.

Hou is a territory manager and trusted resource and advocate for Laserfiche channel partners. She focuses on strategic campaigns that empower partners and amplify the Laserfiche brand. Hou is committed to building awareness at industry events, cultivating trust between Laserfiche and its channel partners, and serving as a reliable resource during rapidly changing socio-economic conditions.

As senior customer success manager, Petruzzelli is dedicated to elevating the level of Laserfiche customer service and streamlining operational processes. She recently optimized service standards by spearheading new policies and procedures to save time for customers and solution providers, as well as increase customer satisfaction.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"In the past year these leaders have worked purposefully in not only growing our channel presence but also in empowering resellers, creating a customer-centric partner ecosystem that encourages and enables our solution providers to grow with Laserfiche," said Vicki VanValin, vice president of sales at Laserfiche. "This recognition from CRN underscores our dedication to the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program, which is essential to Laserfiche's growth and delivering on our vision."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management, and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry including government, education, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business, and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

