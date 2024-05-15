Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.05.2024 | 16:10
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest - removal

The sub-fund below issued by Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest will have its
last trading day on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 23 May 2024. The removal of the
sub-fund takes place in connection with the sub-fund's transfer to
Investeringsforeningen Jyske Invest. The name of the sub-fund will be changed
to Jyske Invest Mellemlange Obligationer. 



ISIN:         DK0060040087           
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Handelsinvest Danske Obligationer
-------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 23 May 2024           
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      HAIDKOBL             
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     39083              
-------------------------------------------------------



 For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.