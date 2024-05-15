Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest - removal

The sub-fund below issued by Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest will have its last trading day on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 23 May 2024. The removal of the sub-fund takes place in connection with the sub-fund's transfer to Investeringsforeningen Jyske Invest. The name of the sub-fund will be changed to Jyske Invest Mellemlange Obligationer. ISIN: DK0060040087 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Handelsinvest Danske Obligationer ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 May 2024 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HAIDKOBL ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 39083 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66