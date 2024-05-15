Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2024
Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2024 ("AGM")
Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 20 March 2024 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:
RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
No. of votes cast1
% of votes cast
No. of votes cast
% of votes cast
No. of votes cast3
% of Issued Share Capital2
Votes withheld3
1
Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts
235,307,857
99.99%
15,270
0.01%
235,323,127
88.29%
781,964
2
Declaration of Final Dividend
236,100,800
100.00%
916
0.00%
236,101,716
88.58%
3,375
3
Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report
229,044,704
97.06%
6,947,440
2.94%
235,992,144
88.54%
112,947
4
Election of Eva Lindqvist
235,039,126
99.60%
950,095
0.40%
235,989,221
88.54%
115,870
5
Election of Robert MacLeod
235,449,644
99.77%
539,577
0.23%
235,989,221
88.54%
115,870
6
Re-election of Patrick André
235,917,686
99.97%
72,466
0.03%
235,990,152
88.54%
114,939
7
Re-election of Carla Bailo
235,756,732
99.90%
232,489
0.10%
235,989,221
88.54%
115,870
8
Re-election of Mark Collis
235,741,951
99.90%
247,270
0.10%
235,989,221
88.54%
115,870
9
Re-election of Kath Durrant
235,745,688
99.90%
244,464
0.10%
235,990,152
88.54%
114,939
10
Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster
214,963,214
91.32%
20,443,751
8.68%
235,406,965
88.32%
698,126
11
Re-election of Dinggui Gao
235,752,205
99.90%
237,016
0.10%
235,989,221
88.54%
115,870
12
Re-election of Friederike Helfer
221,516,874
99.04%
2,148,629
0.96%
223,665,503
83.91%
12,439,588
13
Reappointment of Auditor
235,076,911
99.57%
1,020,598
0.43%
236,097,509
88.58%
7,581
14
Remuneration of Auditor
235,671,484
99.82%
417,943
0.18%
236,089,427
88.57%
15,664
15
Authority to incur political expenditure
233,012,924
98.73%
2,986,939
1.27%
235,999,863
88.54%
105,227
16
Authority to allot shares
227,586,763
96.44%
8,408,159
3.56%
235,994,922
88.54%
110,149
17
Special Resolution:
Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights
233,936,630
99.09%
2,159,450
0.91%
236,096,080
88.58%
9,011
18
Special Resolution:
Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment
232,543,055
98.49%
3,553,587
1.51%
236,096,642
88.58%
8,449
19
Special Resolution:
Authority to purchase own shares
235,344,713
99.73%
628,217
0.27%
235,972,930
88.53%
132,161
20
Special Resolution:
Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice
233,215,914
98.82%
2,779,938
1.18%
235,995,852
88.54%
109,239
Notes:
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total.
- The total number of shares in issue is 273,813,671 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 266,542,497.
- A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
- All percentages are shown to two decimal places.
This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com.
For further information, please contact:
Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7822 0000
Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
