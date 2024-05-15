Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2024

Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2024 ("AGM")

Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 20 March 2024 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:

RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST TOTAL No. of votes cast1 % of votes cast No. of votes cast % of votes cast No. of votes cast3 % of Issued Share Capital2 Votes withheld3 1 Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts 235,307,857 99.99% 15,270 0.01% 235,323,127 88.29% 781,964 2 Declaration of Final Dividend 236,100,800 100.00% 916 0.00% 236,101,716 88.58% 3,375 3 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 229,044,704 97.06% 6,947,440 2.94% 235,992,144 88.54% 112,947 4 Election of Eva Lindqvist 235,039,126 99.60% 950,095 0.40% 235,989,221 88.54% 115,870 5 Election of Robert MacLeod 235,449,644 99.77% 539,577 0.23% 235,989,221 88.54% 115,870 6 Re-election of Patrick André 235,917,686 99.97% 72,466 0.03% 235,990,152 88.54% 114,939 7 Re-election of Carla Bailo 235,756,732 99.90% 232,489 0.10% 235,989,221 88.54% 115,870 8 Re-election of Mark Collis 235,741,951 99.90% 247,270 0.10% 235,989,221 88.54% 115,870 9 Re-election of Kath Durrant 235,745,688 99.90% 244,464 0.10% 235,990,152 88.54% 114,939 10 Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster 214,963,214 91.32% 20,443,751 8.68% 235,406,965 88.32% 698,126 11 Re-election of Dinggui Gao 235,752,205 99.90% 237,016 0.10% 235,989,221 88.54% 115,870 12 Re-election of Friederike Helfer 221,516,874 99.04% 2,148,629 0.96% 223,665,503 83.91% 12,439,588 13 Reappointment of Auditor 235,076,911 99.57% 1,020,598 0.43% 236,097,509 88.58% 7,581 14 Remuneration of Auditor 235,671,484 99.82% 417,943 0.18% 236,089,427 88.57% 15,664 15 Authority to incur political expenditure 233,012,924 98.73% 2,986,939 1.27% 235,999,863 88.54% 105,227 16 Authority to allot shares 227,586,763 96.44% 8,408,159 3.56% 235,994,922 88.54% 110,149 17 Special Resolution: Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights 233,936,630 99.09% 2,159,450 0.91% 236,096,080 88.58% 9,011 18 Special Resolution: Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment 232,543,055 98.49% 3,553,587 1.51% 236,096,642 88.58% 8,449 19 Special Resolution: Authority to purchase own shares 235,344,713 99.73% 628,217 0.27% 235,972,930 88.53% 132,161 20 Special Resolution: Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice 233,215,914 98.82% 2,779,938 1.18% 235,995,852 88.54% 109,239

Notes:

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. The total number of shares in issue is 273,813,671 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 266,542,497. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000 Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com