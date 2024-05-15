Anzeige
Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM

Vesuvius Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2024

Vesuvius plc - Result of Annual General Meeting 2024 ("AGM")

Vesuvius plc ("the Company") confirms that, at its AGM held today, each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders dated 20 March 2024 were passed by the Shareholders. A poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the results, certified by the scrutineer Equiniti Limited, were as follows:

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

No. of votes cast1

% of votes cast

No. of votes cast

% of votes cast

No. of votes cast3

% of Issued Share Capital2

Votes withheld3

1

Receipt of Annual Report and Accounts

235,307,857

99.99%

15,270

0.01%

235,323,127

88.29%

781,964

2

Declaration of Final Dividend

236,100,800

100.00%

916

0.00%

236,101,716

88.58%

3,375

3

Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report

229,044,704

97.06%

6,947,440

2.94%

235,992,144

88.54%

112,947

4

Election of Eva Lindqvist

235,039,126

99.60%

950,095

0.40%

235,989,221

88.54%

115,870

5

Election of Robert MacLeod

235,449,644

99.77%

539,577

0.23%

235,989,221

88.54%

115,870

6

Re-election of Patrick André

235,917,686

99.97%

72,466

0.03%

235,990,152

88.54%

114,939

7

Re-election of Carla Bailo

235,756,732

99.90%

232,489

0.10%

235,989,221

88.54%

115,870

8

Re-election of Mark Collis

235,741,951

99.90%

247,270

0.10%

235,989,221

88.54%

115,870

9

Re-election of Kath Durrant

235,745,688

99.90%

244,464

0.10%

235,990,152

88.54%

114,939

10

Re-election of Carl-Peter Forster

214,963,214

91.32%

20,443,751

8.68%

235,406,965

88.32%

698,126

11

Re-election of Dinggui Gao

235,752,205

99.90%

237,016

0.10%

235,989,221

88.54%

115,870

12

Re-election of Friederike Helfer

221,516,874

99.04%

2,148,629

0.96%

223,665,503

83.91%

12,439,588

13

Reappointment of Auditor

235,076,911

99.57%

1,020,598

0.43%

236,097,509

88.58%

7,581

14

Remuneration of Auditor

235,671,484

99.82%

417,943

0.18%

236,089,427

88.57%

15,664

15

Authority to incur political expenditure

233,012,924

98.73%

2,986,939

1.27%

235,999,863

88.54%

105,227

16

Authority to allot shares

227,586,763

96.44%

8,408,159

3.56%

235,994,922

88.54%

110,149

17

Special Resolution:

Authority to dis-apply pre-emption Rights

233,936,630

99.09%

2,159,450

0.91%

236,096,080

88.58%

9,011

18

Special Resolution:

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights only in connection with an acquisition or specified investment

232,543,055

98.49%

3,553,587

1.51%

236,096,642

88.58%

8,449

19

Special Resolution:

Authority to purchase own shares

235,344,713

99.73%

628,217

0.27%

235,972,930

88.53%

132,161

20

Special Resolution:

Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice

233,215,914

98.82%

2,779,938

1.18%

235,995,852

88.54%

109,239

Notes:

  1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total.
  2. The total number of shares in issue is 273,813,671 of which 7,271,174 shares are held as Treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 266,542,497.
  3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  4. All percentages are shown to two decimal places.

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.vesuvius.com.

For further information, please contact:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7822 0000

Rachel Stevens, Group Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
