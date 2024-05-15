Emotion AI Market Size to Grow USD 13.8 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotion AI Market By Component (Software, Service), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare , IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Media and Entertainment, Automotive , Others)

The Emotion AI Market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-2X632/Emotion_AI_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Emotion AI Market:

The growing need for sophisticated HCI technologies in a variety of industries, such as retail, healthcare, automotive, and customer service, is the main factor propelling the growth of the Emotion AI market. Companies are using Emotion AI to improve user experiences by giving computers the ability to recognize and react to human emotions more skillfully, which raises consumer happiness and engagement levels. The market is expanding due to the widespread usage of wearable technology and smart gadgets that include Emotion AI for tailored user interactions and health monitoring. The accuracy and capacities of Emotion AI systems are also being improved by developments in machine learning, deep learning, and big data analytics, which is accelerating their adoption.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-2X632/emotion-ai

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EMOTION AI MARKET:

The emotional AI industry is expanding significantly due to the use of emotional AI software in marketing and advertising by big businesses. Businesses may better understand the emotions, tastes, and behaviors of their customers by utilizing sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques. This helps them to develop marketing campaigns that are highly focused and customized. Businesses can now optimize content development, customize messages to elicit certain emotional responses, and ultimately increase consumer engagement and loyalty with the help of emotional AI. Demand for emotional AI solutions is rising as more companies realize the importance of emotional intelligence in marketing campaigns, which is driving innovation and industry expansion.

As digital technologies spread and become more significant in online interactions, there is a rising need for improved user experiences across different platforms and apps. By allowing real-time emotion recognition and reaction in digital interfaces, virtual assistants, and customer service interactions, emotion artificial intelligence (AI) significantly contributes to the improvement of user experiences. The market is expanding as a result of companies prioritizing user engagement and happiness, which is fueled by the use of emotion AI solutions to improve user experiences.

The wellness and healthcare industries are using emotion AI more and more, which is propelling market expansion. Emotion AI has the power to completely transform the way that healthcare is provided and how patients are treated, from tracking patient emotions and mental health to customizing treatment regimens and enhancing caregiver relationships. The need for emotion AI solutions in these industries is predicted to rise sharply as wellness centers and healthcare organizations come to understand the benefits of emotion AI in enhancing patient care and wellbeing.

Emotion AI solutions for tracking, controlling, and promoting emotional wellness are becoming more and more popular as mental health and wellbeing become more widely recognized. Emotion artificial intelligence (AI) is being utilized to give insights, solutions, and support for those dealing with mental health issues through everything from virtual mental health aides to apps that measure mood. The need for emotion AI solutions in this field is anticipated to rise as societies place a greater emphasis on mental health and wellbeing, which will fuel market development.

Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-2X632&lic=single-user

EMOTION AI MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Over the course of the projection period, the service segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. Emotion AI services are being used in more and more sectors.

Over the course of the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. Numerous industries in the area, including healthcare, banking, government, and telecommunications, are seeing an increase in cybercrime events. This is projected to present profitable development prospects for the market in this region.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-2X632/Emotion_AI_Market

Key Companies:

Microsoft Corporation

Apple

Affectiva

nViso

Realeyes

Cipia Vision Ltd

Cogito Corporation

Emotibot

IBM Corporation

NuraLogix Corporation

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Auto-2X632/Emotion_AI_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Emotion Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 5476.3 Million by 2028, from USD 731 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.0% during 2022-2028.

- Emotion AI Software Market

- Emotion AI Solutions Market

- The global market for Affective Computing was estimated to be worth USD 835 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 10580 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- AI Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

- The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 65.48 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,581.70 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global market for Face Recognition Systems was estimated to be worth USD 885.6 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2130.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Facial Recognition Access Control Solutions market was valued at USD 1221.1 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3470.3 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Facial Recognition Biometrics Market

- AI Content Generation Market

- The global conversational AI market size was valued at USD 5.78 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global cloud artificial intelligence market was valued at USD 42.7 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 887 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global edge AI hardware market size was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 38.87 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global cloud artificial intelligence market was valued at USD 42.7 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 887 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2032.

- Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning Market

- According to a new report published by , titled, " Generative AI Market ," The generative AI market was valued at USD 8.15 Billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 126.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global market for Artificial Intelligence Software System was estimated to be worth USD 22600 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 156800 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global market for Artificial Intelligence Software was estimated to be worth USD 12600 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 61380 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market

- Affective Artificial Intelligence Market

- Artificial Intelligence Large Language Models market was valued at USD 1591 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 259840 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 79.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- According to new survey, global Artificial Intelligence Model Service market is projected to reach USD 36520 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 15930 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 12.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market

- Artificial Intelligence In Military market was valued at USD 7219.3 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 15630 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Mining Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0CujnlLYUo&t=2s

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emotion-ai-market-size-to-grow-usd-13-8-billion-by-2032-at-a-cagr-of-22-7--valuates-reports-302146496.html