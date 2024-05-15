China Southern Power Grid has deployed a 10 MWh sodium-ion battery in China's Guangxi Zhuang region. It is the first phase of a 100 MWh project. China Southern Power Grid Energy Storage, the energy storage division of China Southern Power Grid, has commissioned a 10 MWh sodium-ion battery storage station in Nanning, southwestern China. The company said the facility is the first large-scale project of its kind in China, and the first phase of a 100 MWh global project. "China has put into operation the first large-scale storage station with sodium-ion batteries, marking a new era for low-cost batteries ...

