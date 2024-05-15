Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
15.05.24
16:17 Uhr
21,900 Euro
-0,180
-0,82 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORBION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORBION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,68021,84017:48
21,68021,84017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2024 | 17:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board (re)appointments and dividend

The annual Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 15 May 2024 approved the reappointment of Ilona Haaijer and Steen Riisgaard as members of the Supervisory Board. Peter Kazius was appointed as CFO.He will succeed Eddy van Rhede van Kloot, and will form the Board of Management together with CEO Olivier Rigaud.

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.61 per ordinary share for the financial year 2023 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 17 May 2024, the record date is 20 May 2024, and the payment date is 28 May 2023.

Attachment

  • 20241505 AGM appointments_dividend_ final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a5aa798-f26f-40ab-9ca3-ad470085acb3)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.