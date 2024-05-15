Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
Stuttgart
15.05.24
14:14 Uhr
0,117 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAIGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAIGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1250,12918:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2024 | 17:06
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snaige: Circular for the mandatory takeover bid to buy up the shares of AB Snaige has been approved

AB Snaige informs that on 14 May 2024 the Financial Market Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Lithuania has approved the circular of the non-competitive mandatory takeover bid submitted by EDS INVEST 3 UAB, intended for the buy up of the remaining 3.434.834 ordinary registered shares of AB Snaige, in order to delist them from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

In the circular of the mandatory takeover bid submitted to the Bank of Lithuania, the price for one share of AB Snaige to be paid by the bidder UAB EDS INVEST is EUR 0.13. This price consists of the weighted average of the market price of the shares for the 6 months prior to the date of public announcement of the decision of AB Snaige board on the intention to delist the shares from the regulated market (i.e. from 21 September 2023 to 21 March 2024, inclusive).

The start date of the implementation of the mandatory takeover bid is the fourth working day following the approval of the Circular, i.e. 20 May 2024. The duration of the implementation of the mandatory takeover bid shall be 15 (fifteen) calendar days.

The buying of shares will be carried out through the Official Bidding Market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius, with UAB FMI Orion Securities as intermediary. Shareholders wishing to respond to mandatory takeover bid and sell their shares may contact any financial brokerage firm or credit institution operating in Lithuania and submit an order to sell their shares in accordance with the procedure agreed with the relevant financial brokerage firm or credit institution.

General manager
Darius Varnas
Tel. nr. +370 315 56200


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.