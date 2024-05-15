Anzeige
15.05.2024
Delmarva Power Marks Arbor Day With 150 Tree Planting Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / We were proud to support Arbor Day celebrations in Ocean City, MD, with an event at Ocean City Elementary School, where students joined Mayor Meehan and the City Council in planting trees as part of the Ocean City Beautification Committee's TreeMendous Program. We provided 150 Rosebud Trees as part of our commitment to energy savings, environmental sustainability, and beautifying the communities we serve.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Delmarva Power on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Delmarva Power
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/delmarva-power
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Delmarva Power



View the original press release on accesswire.com

