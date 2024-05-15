New Hope Network: Newtopia Now Unveils Programming Lineup for August Featuring Dan Buettner, Carla Hall and Top Executives from Ulta, Sprouts, The Vitamin Shoppe and More.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Newtopia Now, presented by New Hope Network, is proud to announce a sneak peek of its programming for the highly anticipated launch event, August 25-28, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Newtopia Now will revolutionize the landscape of conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG), offering attendees a curated experience focused on product discovery, insightful programming and intentional connections.

On-site programming will offer a wide range of sessions covering topics such as sustainability, diversity, retail practices and holistic wellness. Newtopia Now's content aims to educate and empower CPG professionals to navigate the evolving marketplace, drive positive change and source the connections and resources needed to accelerate business needs.

This unique event introduces a "neighborhood" concept and distinctive marketplace, redefining the traditional trade show format and providing brands with innovative formats in which to showcase the latest initiatives and product offerings. Education will be organized across dedicated stages in each respective neighborhood.

Thrive, the ultimate destination for conscious health and vitality, will welcome keynote speaker Dan Buettner, American National Geographic Fellow and New York Times-bestselling author, to discuss Blue Zones insights and what it means for the CPG industry. Additional panels include nutrition and retail predictions with The Vitamin Shoppe CEO Lee Wright, a Buyerside Chat featuring leaders from across Whole Foods Market divisions and CPG Unwrapped with 10 innovative brands.

Represent, celebrating diversity and multiculturalism in CPG, will host Insights for Retailers Why Supporting Diverse-Owned brands is Critical to Retail Success. Plus, during Your Roadmap to Success with Target, emerging and diverse-owned brands will learn what it takes to make it in the retail giant, which is increasingly focused on bringing direct-to-consumer brands into retail. From Legacy to Leadership: Black Culinary History and the Future of CPG will engage Adrian Miller, the James Beard winning cookbook author known as the "Soul Food Scholar," about how the CPG industry can preserve and advance the plant-based traditions rooted in Black food culture.

Regenerate, which will champion sustainability and environmental impact, hosts Cultivating Change: Retail Practices for Supporting Sustainable Brands and Agriculture, engaging the industry to learn best practices for partnering with environmentally friendly brands all the way down to the agriculture component, and How to Get Noticed by the Sprouts Forager Team, a conversation with one of the most innovation-forward accelerator groups in retail. Plus, the neighborhood will celebrate the culinary visionaries leveraging regenerative agriculture as a source of flavor and nutrition.

Glow, embracing the future of conscious beauty and holistic wellness, will invite chef and television personality Carla Hall to the stage to discuss the intersection of healthy aging, wellness and culinary excellence. One of the neighborhood's Buyerside Chats, Achieving Retail Success as a Conscious Beauty Brand: A Conversation with Ulta Beauty brings Rick Burian, senior manager of supplier diversity from Ulta Beauty, to retailers. Additional sessions include Conscious Beauty's Glow Up: Merchandising for Values & Results-Driven Shoppers and the Glow Conscious Beauty Pitch Event, highlighting the top beauty and wellness innovators who will pitch their products and initiatives to a panel of CPG experts for a chance to win a brand-building prize package.

Additional leading retail establishments that will be featured in Newtopia Now programming include Fresh Thyme, Bristol Farms, PCC Community Markets, Thrive Market, Pop Up Grocer and more.

Registration for Newtopia Now, August 25-28, is now open, but space is limited. To secure your spot and learn more about the event, please visit www.newtopianow.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on accesswire.com