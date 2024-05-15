Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
15.05.24
08:03 Uhr
0,975 Euro
+0,010
+1,04 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.05.2024 | 17:28
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 
15-May-2024 / 15:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of 
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:   RM plc 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                             X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                            Aberforth Partners LLP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    London, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                            Nortrust Nominees Ltd 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    London, UK 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:  14 May 2024 
 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):       15 May 2024 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                          % of voting 
               % of voting rights  rights through  Total of 
               attached to shares  financial     both in %  Total number of voting rights held in 
               (total of 8. A)    instruments    (8.A + 8.B) issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                          (total of 8.B 1 + 
                          8.B 2) 
 
Resulting situation on the  16.36%                 16.36% 
date on which threshold was            0.00%             13,718,519 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
               17.42%        0.00%       17.42% 
applicable) 
 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of    Number of voting rightsix               % of voting rights 
shares 
          Direct     Indirect               Direct               Indirect 
ISIN code (if 
possible)      (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)              (DTR5.1) 
                                                       (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                                       16.36% 
GB00BJT0FF39    NIL       13,718,519              NIL 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                                     16.36% 
SUBTOTAL 8. A                       13,718,519 
 
 
 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                            Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/       instrument is                    voting 
instrument     datex    Conversion Periodxi                             rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    N/A                         N/A 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
Type of financial Expiration   Exercise/      Physical or cash                    % of 
instrument    datex     Conversion Period xi            Number of voting rights     voting 
                           settlementxii                     rights 
 
 
 
                           SUBTOTAL 8.B.2     N/A               N/A 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder            N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held     N/A 
The date until which the voting rights will be N/A 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
N/A 
 
Place of completion Edinburgh, UK 
 
Date of completion  15 May 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  321794 
EQS News ID:  1904209 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1904209&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
